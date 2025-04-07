Dublin, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore General Insurance: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into Singapore's general insurance segment. The report provides a detailed outlook by product category for Singapore's general insurance segment. It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium ceded and cession rates during the review period (2020-24) and forecast period (2025-29).
The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of Singapore's economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.
Key Highlights
- Key insights and dynamics of Singapore's general insurance segment.
- A comprehensive overview of Singapore's economy, government initiatives, and investment opportunities.
- Singapore's insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing, and capital requirements.
- Singapore's general insurance industry's market structure giving details of lines of business.
- Singapore's general reinsurance business' market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.
- Distribution channels deployed by Singapore's general insurers.
- Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the general insurance segment in Singapore:
- It provides historical values for Singapore's general insurance segment for the report's 2020-24 review period, and projected figures for the 2025-29 forecast period.
- It profiles the top general insurance companies in Singapore and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Reasons to Buy
- Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to Singapore's general insurance segment.
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends, and growth opportunities in Singapore's general insurance segment.
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the general insurance segment.
- Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Economy Overview
- Regulatory and Compliance
- Key Market Trends
- Trends and KPIs
- Line of Business
- Distriibution Channel
- Competitive Landscape
- Deals and Jobs
- Reinsurance
Company Coverage Includes:
- Income Insurance
- Cigna Europe Singapore
- AIG Asia Pacific
- Chubb Insurance Singapore
- MSIG Insurance
- Ms First Capital
- Liberty Insurance
- QBE Insurance Singapore
- Tokio Marine Singapore
- Great Eastern General Insurance
- Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty
- Llyod's Asia Scheme
- China Taiping Singapore
- Sompo Insurance Singapore
- Allianz Insurance Singapore
- Etiqa Insurance
- Berkshire Hathaway Singapore
- XL Insurance Singapore
- Zurich Insurance Singapore
- India International Insurance
