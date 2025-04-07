Dublin, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore General Insurance: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into Singapore's general insurance segment. The report provides a detailed outlook by product category for Singapore's general insurance segment. It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium ceded and cession rates during the review period (2020-24) and forecast period (2025-29).



The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of Singapore's economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.



Key Highlights

Key insights and dynamics of Singapore's general insurance segment.

A comprehensive overview of Singapore's economy, government initiatives, and investment opportunities.

Singapore's insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing, and capital requirements.

Singapore's general insurance industry's market structure giving details of lines of business.

Singapore's general reinsurance business' market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.

Distribution channels deployed by Singapore's general insurers.

Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the general insurance segment in Singapore:

It provides historical values for Singapore's general insurance segment for the report's 2020-24 review period, and projected figures for the 2025-29 forecast period.

It profiles the top general insurance companies in Singapore and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Economy Overview

Regulatory and Compliance

Key Market Trends

Trends and KPIs

Line of Business

Distriibution Channel

Competitive Landscape

Deals and Jobs

Reinsurance

Company Coverage Includes:

Income Insurance

Cigna Europe Singapore

AIG Asia Pacific

Chubb Insurance Singapore

MSIG Insurance

Ms First Capital

Liberty Insurance

QBE Insurance Singapore

Tokio Marine Singapore

Great Eastern General Insurance

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty

Llyod's Asia Scheme

China Taiping Singapore

Sompo Insurance Singapore

Allianz Insurance Singapore

Etiqa Insurance

Berkshire Hathaway Singapore

XL Insurance Singapore

Zurich Insurance Singapore

India International Insurance

