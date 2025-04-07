Questex Recognized for High-Caliber Content

NEW YORK, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, the leading information and event services company focused on the experience economy, announces it has been shortlisted for an impressive eight Jesse H. Neal Awards and five American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) Azbee Awards of Excellence in the Northeast Region.
“This recognition is a testament to our team’s relentless dedication to delivering top-tier content that informs, inspires, and drives success in our industries,” said Paul Miller, CEO of Questex. “Our content team’s deep expertise and commitment to excellence continue to set us apart, and I couldn’t be prouder of their achievements.”
With its focus on creating high-impact content and events that fuel business growth, Questex continues to raise the bar in B2B.
Jesse H. Neal Awards Finalists
- Best DEI Coverage
- American Salon, Texture Education Legislation Coverage
- Bar & Restaurant News, Raising the Bar: DEI, Pride, and Inclusion Transforming the Hospitality Scene
- Best Series
- American Salon, Texture: Education Legislation Series, American Salon
- Fierce Network, The nuclear option: The cloud’s big hunt for power
- Best Single Article
- Fierce Healthcare, I'm another statistic. I feel let down': How HIV prevention stays out of reach for many
- Best Government, Legislative and Regulatory Coverage
- Fierce Network, How a New Administration Could Reshape U.S. Telecom: Broadband, 6G, and AI Policies in Focus
- Best Range Of Work By A Single Author
- Fierce Network, Linda Hardesty: Broadband Investigations, Viral Stories, and Multimedia Storytelling
- Best Editorial Driven Initiative
- Fierce Pharma, Fierce 50 of 2024
ASBPE Azbee Awards of Excellence Northeast Regional Finalists
- All Content - Diversity, Equity and Inclusion:
- American Salon, Redefining Beauty Standards: How Textured Hair Training Advances Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Salons
- All Content - Impact/Investigative
- Fierce Healthcare, I'm another statistic. I feel let down': How HIV prevention stays out of reach for many
- All Content - Sustainability Article
- Fierce Healthcare, Breathing better: Hospitals begin to phase out major pollutants in patient care
- All Content - Group Recognition Program
- Fierce Pharma, Fierce 50 of 2024
- Online - Web Feature Article
- Fierce Pharma, 3 Big Pharma companies, 33 phase 3 trials: The race for supremacy in an ADC field
To learn more about Questex, visit questex.com.
About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.
Media Contact
Kate Spellman
Chief Marketing Officer
Questex
kspellman@questex.com
212 895 8488