LHV Finance renewed mandate of Supervisory Board Member

The shareholders of AS LHV Finance, belonging to the AS LHV Group consolidation group, resolved to renew the mandate of the Supervisory Board member Madis Toomsalu from the end of the current term until 26 June 2026.

When deciding the renewal, Toomsalu's wish to leave LHV Group was taken into account – accordingly, his mandate as a member of the LHV Finance Supervisory Board will also end at the time of his resignaion. In addition to Toomsalu, the consumer credit provider AS LHV Finance's Supervisory Board members are Kadri Kiisel, Veiko Poolgas and Jaan Koppel.





