BexBack Launches 100x Leverage Crypto Futures Trading with Double Deposit Bonus and $50 Welcome Bonus – No KYC Required

SINGAPORE, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the past 24 hours, most major cryptocurrencies have plunged more than 10%, with Bitcoin briefly falling below $75,000. The sharp sell-off was triggered by President Trump’s new tariff war, sparking panic across global markets. Analysts are warning: the bear market may have officially arrived.

In a bear market, smart investors know that simply holding spot assets is not enough. 100x leverage futures trading has become the preferred strategy to profit from both market rises and falls. BexBack Exchange is leading the way, empowering traders with the tools and bonuses needed to succeed.

To help traders capture these new opportunities, BexBack is offering:

100x Leverage : Trade up or down with maximum flexibility.



: Trade up or down with maximum flexibility. Double Deposit Bonus : Get 100% bonus on every deposit over 0.001 BTC or 100 USDT.



: Get on every deposit over 0.001 BTC or 100 USDT. $50 Welcome Bonus : Complete your first trade and receive a $50 USDT bonus — usable for trading and loss protection (not withdrawable).



: Complete your first trade and receive a — usable for trading and loss protection (not withdrawable). No KYC Required: Start trading immediately with no identity verification.

Bonus Details

100% Deposit Bonus :

The bonus itself cannot be withdrawn directly.

However, profits generated using the bonus can be freely withdrawn.

The bonus can also serve as extra margin, reducing the risk of liquidation.



: $50 Welcome Bonus :

Acts as loss protection for trading.

It is not directly withdrawable but can be fully used for trading activities.



:

Why Choose 100x Leverage Futures Trading Now?

Profit From Falling Markets : Short and earn even in a bear market.



: Short and earn even in a bear market. Amplify Profits With Less Capital : Trade large positions with minimal investment.



: Trade large positions with minimal investment. Efficient Capital Management : Free up funds for broader strategies.



: Free up funds for broader strategies. Flexible Leverage Options : Choose from 25x, 50x, 75x, or 100x.



: Choose from 25x, 50x, 75x, or 100x. Easy Global Access: Trade anytime via web and mobile.



About BexBack

BexBack is a premier cryptocurrency derivatives platform offering 100x leverage on BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA, SOL, and more than 50 other major cryptocurrencies. Headquartered in Singapore with offices in Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Argentina, BexBack holds a U.S. MSB (Money Services Business) license and has earned the trust of over 500,000 traders worldwide.

No deposit fees



Cold wallet fund protection



24/7 multilingual customer support



Demo account with 10 BTC and 100,000 USDT for practice

Register Today — Dominate the New Crypto Cycle!



Don’t just survive the bear market — profit from it. Sign up on BexBack now , double your deposit, claim your $50 welcome bonus for trading protection, and enjoy 100x leverage with no KYC required!

Website: www.bexback.com

Contact: business@bexback.com

Contact:

Amanda

business@bexback.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by BexBack. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee0aebfe-90c4-4cd2-a708-74385492ed4d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f9d764c-0923-4c8f-86e1-cdae727da08a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d39264e2-48e9-4d9d-8d59-c689c2149150

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76b552a8-2e93-4fe6-915e-d416a5808878