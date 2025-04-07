Oman Medical Supplies and Equipments Markets, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030 | Industry Segmentation, Share, Analysis, Outlook, Competitive Landscape

Dublin, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oman Medical Supplies and Equipments Market | Industry, Segmentation, Share, Analysis, Forecast, Companies, Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Trends, Value, Growth, Size & Revenue: Market Forecast By Product, By Application And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Oman Medical Supplies and Equipments Market is poised for significant growth, with its market size projected to expand at a robust CAGR of 7.8% during the period 2024-2032.

The Oman medical supplies and equipment market has experienced remarkable growth, driven by the strategic expansion of the healthcare sector under the directives of Health Vision 2040. In 2023, Oman achieved a significant milestone in strengthening its healthcare infrastructure, increasing the number of hospitals to 92 with a combined capacity of 7,691 beds. This development reflects the government's unwavering commitment to meeting the rising healthcare demands of the population while enhancing accessibility and service quality.



The surge in healthcare activities is evident from the Ministry of Health's performance, which included 86,955 surgical procedures in 2023 alone, highlighting the increasing need for sophisticated surgical instruments, diagnostic technologies, and patient monitoring systems. Furthermore, early 2023 marked the initiation of transformative projects, such as 19 healthcare investments, 11 high-priority opportunities, and the establishment of more than 22 dialysis centers equipped with 500 state-of-the-art machines.



A key catalyst for this expansion is the implementation of large-scale healthcare infrastructure projects, such as the Al Suwaiq Hospital and the New Sultan Qaboos Hospital, which collectively represent an investment of approximately USD 558.44 million. These strategic projects, slated for completion by 2024 and 2025 respectively, aim to bridge regional healthcare access gaps and are expected to generate substantial demand for advanced medical equipment, including diagnostic imaging systems, patient monitoring solutions, and therapeutic devices.



Moreover, Oman's healthcare market is on track to reach a valuation of OMR 1.6 billion (approximately USD 4.3 billion) by 2025, driven by sustained investment flows into both public and private healthcare segments. This upward trajectory reflects a broader expansion of the country's healthcare infrastructure, which in turn is fueling demand for high-quality medical supplies and cutting-edge equipment. Enhanced healthcare expenditure is anticipated to further amplify the adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, therapeutic innovations, and patient care systems, positioning the Oman Medical Supplies and Equipments Market for accelerated growth in the years ahead.



Market Segmentation By Type

Oman's medical equipment market would grow due to AI, IoT, and genomics-based devices for personalized care and predictive diagnostics. Aging populations and telemedicine growth will fuel demand for high-tech, remote monitoring, and eldercare equipment. Expansion of private healthcare and localized R&D will reduce import dependency and enhance affordability. Sustainability initiatives and premium pricing will secure high revenue margins for advanced medical devices.



Market Segmentation By Application

The infection control is expected to hold the highest revenue share in Oman's medical supplies and equipment market due to advancements in sterilization equipment, antimicrobial coatings, and disposable medical products will improve the efficiency of infection control, driving wider adoption. Meanwhile, stricter international and local healthcare accreditation standards, along with a growing focus on preventive healthcare, will boost demand for consumables like gloves, masks, and sanitizers, as well as durable equipment.



Market Segmentation By End-User

Hospitals is expected to hold the highest revenue share in Oman's medical supplies and equipment market due to Oman's push to become a regional healthcare hub is driving medical tourism, boosting revenue for hospitals and clinics. Additionally, the growing emphasis on preventive care is expanding the role of clinics, necessitating ongoing investments in medical equipment and supplies.



Market Segmentation By Sector

Hospitals is expected to hold the highest revenue share in Oman's medical supplies and equipment market due to Population growth, particularly in urban areas, will drive government investment in expanding healthcare infrastructure. Economic diversification under Vision 2040 positions healthcare as a key focus, encouraging continued funding. Mandatory health insurance, especially for expatriates, will increase public healthcare utilization and spending. Sustainability goals will further propel investments in eco-friendly and energy-efficient medical infrastructure, led by the government.



Market Scope and Segmentation



By Type

Medical Supplies

Medical Equipments

Diagnostic Imaging

Cardiology Devices

Patient Monitoring

Therapeutic Equipment

By Application

Medical Supplies

Infection Control

Wound Care

Respiratory Care

Urology

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD)

Medical Equipments

Radiology & Diagnostic Imaging

Cardiology

Surgery & Critical Care

Others (Anesthesia & Respiratory, Orthopedic & Prosthetic, Neurology Equipment etc.)

By End-user

Hospitals

Clinics/Physician Offices

Others (Diagnostic Centers, Home Healthcare, and Academic Institutions.)

By Sector

Private

Government

