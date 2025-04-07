Earth Finance Acquires Climate Engine and its “Spatial Finance” Technology Platform

SEATTLE, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Finance , a Seattle-based sustainability strategy and financing firm has acquired Climate Engine, a U.S. and Canadian developer of Spatial Finance technology (SpatiaFi) that provides global environmental and economic data along with AI and cloud tools to help corporations and investors reduce business risk and increase resiliency and adaption required to thrive in a changing world.

“The integration of SpatiaFi into the Earth Finance platform will help our clients better understand the complex interconnections between climate, nature, and economic activity so we can develop go-forward strategies that minimize risk and maximize business and financial benefits,” said Garrett Kephart, co-founder and CEO of Earth Finance. “Companies who proactively capitalize on opportunities to generate business value from energy, water, and nature will thrive in the decades ahead.”

By relying on real-time observations and repeatable scientific methods, SpatiaFi offers a new level of accuracy, transparency, scalability and trust in climate and sustainability data in the context of financial decision-making. It can help evaluate the potential risks and returns of investing, based on location and environmental factors, assist in assessing the vulnerability of physical assets to natural disasters or climate change, and support the development of financial products that address climate-related risks and opportunities.

“At a time when many are struggling with how to approach climate action in the context of strategic decision-making, our team embraces the business imperative of risk mitigation and adaption. We see the true global value of water, nature, renewable energy, and emission reduction as central to long-term business success for our clients,” said co-founder and Executive Vice President, Reuven Carlyle. “We are making this important acquisition because of the quality of the technology, the team, and because every sector—aviation, maritime, trucking, utilities, finance and banking, technology, built environment, consumer and retail—must understand how global environmental data can be used to make better business decisions.”

Earth Finance works at the intersection of strategy, policy, finance, and science to help clients accelerate the deployment of climate and nature transition solutions at scale. Access to SpatiaFi’s climate and economic data will better equip the Earth Finance team to translate data into opportunity, drive business model innovation for long-term resilience, and help companies capitalize on the greatest economic opportunity of our lifetime.

“Combining forces with Earth Finance will unleash the power of the data and insights that SpatiaFi generates,” said Jamie Herring, Ph.D., Founder and CEO at Climate Engine. “With Earth Finance’s deep expertise in turning data into insight and action, we can offer the kinds of strategies needed to help clients future-proof their businesses.”

This acquisition is the third in the past two years as Earth Finance continues to execute its mission to provide a systems-focused approach to the sustainability transition. The 2023 acquisition of Molecule LLC added critical expertise in the transportation sector of Earth Finance's practice, especially related to renewable fuels. The 2024 acquisition of Water Foundry significantly strengthened the water and nature practice area, further expanding Earth Finance's global reach. These strategic acquisitions align perfectly with the areas where clients most need support to increase resiliency, adapt to long-term physical and transition risks, and capture new business value from planetary systems.

About Earth Finance

Earth Finance is a climate strategy and finance consulting firm dedicated to accelerating the global economic transition to a sustainable future. Earth Finance works with corporations, investors, entrepreneurs, and the public sector to build, finance, and deploy solutions that address the world's most pressing climate and nature challenges. More information is available via the web at www.earthfinance.com and on LinkedIn .

