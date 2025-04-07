The Future of Work Set to Reshape the Power Industry: How Future of Work Technologies Will Solve Six Key Power Industry Challenges

Dublin, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: The Future of Work in Power" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Future of work technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, drones, digital twins, the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, and 3D printing will transform power industry operations. They will tackle critical industry challenges, including improving productivity and efficiency, accelerating the energy transition, modernizing aging grids, mitigating skilled labor shortages, enhancing workforce safety, and strengthening energy security. These challenges come amid growing global energy demand fueled by socioeconomic development, electrification, and AI data center expansion.



The future of work will reshape the power industry

This report presents the proprietary future of work framework, built around five transformative technology categories: automation, visualization, interpretation, collaboration, and connectivity. Future of work technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, drones, digital twins, the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, and 3D printing will transform power industry operations. They will tackle critical industry challenges, including improving productivity and efficiency, accelerating the energy transition, modernizing aging grids, mitigating skilled labor shortages, enhancing workforce safety, and strengthening energy security. These challenges come amid growing global energy demand fueled by socioeconomic development, electrification, and AI data center expansion.



Autonomous robots and drones will enhance productivity

Autonomous robots and drones will manage complex, hazardous, and repetitive operations and maintenance tasks with unparallelled speed and precision. These technologies will be particularly critical for servicing largescale wind and solar farms, where the vast geographical spread of assets and large-scale structures demand highly efficient, automated solutions. Companies like Enel Green Power and Iberdrola are already deploying robot fleets for solar panel cleaning, while start-ups are innovating with underwater robots to repair and maintain offshore wind farms.



AI-driven predictive maintenance will reduce downtime

AI-driven predictive maintenance will minimize unplanned downtime across the power industry, significantly enhancing system reliability. AI can analyze historical and live data from IoT-connected assets to predict equipment failures. AI systems can then dynamically adjust operational parameters or take assets offline to prevent costly breakdowns. Generative AI's emergence has transformed the immediate landscape for AI-driven predictive maintenance by enabling more advanced data generation and scenario modeling. Power original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will increasingly incorporate generative AI into their predictive maintenance solutions.



Connectivity forms the backbone of smart grids

The power industry's aging infrastructure urgently needs modernizing to maximize efficiency, support widespread renewable energy integration, and handle shifting demand patterns, including increased grid load from electrification. Connectivity technologies-namely 5G and the Industrial Internet-will form the backbone of next-generation smart grids. 5G will provide the high-bandwidth and low-latency required for seamless data exchange between grid components. IoT-connected devices will enable realtime monitoring, data driven decision-making, and automated grid management, ensuring more resilient and adaptive power networks.



This report presents a proprietary future of work framework, built around five transformative technology categories: automation, visualization, interpretation, collaboration, and connectivity.



Key Highlights

Automation, including robotics, drones, 3D printing, and intelligent automation, is a critical investment for all power industry segments except end users, where it is irrelevant.

Automation technologies will help solve a range of industry challenges, most notably improving productivity and efficiency by handling operations and maintenance tasks. Power companies that fail to invest in automation will get left behind.

Connectivity, through the Industrial Internet and 5G (and 6G from the 2030s), is the foundation of smart grids. IoT devices can give grid operators real-time insights into energy generation, distribution, and consumption. Advanced analytics can process this data to identify inefficiencies, predict failures, and optimize operations.

AI will take over key decision-making processes that previously relied on human expertise, performing these tasks with greater speed and complexity while gathering richer insights. AI algorithms can process vast amounts of data collected from connected power infrastructure in real-time, exploiting it for predictive maintenance and real-time grid management. AI allows power companies to automate complex processes, minimizing the need for manual intervention in tasks like grid load forecasting.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the future of work in the power industry including:

How future of work technologies will solve six key power industry challenges

Which future of work technologies companies across the power industry value chain should invest in, explore, and ignore

Leading adopters and specialist vendors of future of work technologies in the power industry

Case studies

M&A and hiring trends

A thematic scorecard ranking major power companies in the future of work theme

Reasons to Buy

The strategic intelligence ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors.

This report is essential reading for senior executives to understand how the power industry will be transformed by future of work technologies, ensuring your company does not get left behind.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

The analyst' Future of Work Framework

The Impact of the Future of Work on Power

Case Studies

The Future of Work Timeline

Signals

Companies

Sector Scorecard

Glossary

Company Coverage Includes:

3D Systems (DDD)

ABB

Adobe

AES

AiDash

Airtouch Solar

Alibaba

Alliant Energy

Alphabet (Google, Waymo)

Amazon

Ameren

American Electric Power

ANYbotics

Apple

Arborea Intellbird

Arvizio

AT&T

Attensi

Autodesk

Baidu

Bentley Systems

BlastPoint

Bloom Energy

Causam Enterprises

CenterPoint Energy

China Datang

China Huaneng Group

China Huadian

CLP Holdings

Cisco (Webex)

Cloudera

Cognitive Business

Colibrium Additive

Consolidated Edison

Corinex

CMS Energy

Dassault Systems

DiSTI

DJI

Dominion Energy

DPVR

Drone Volt

Duke Energy

E.ON

Ecoppia

EDF

Edison International

EDP

EGAT

EIPGRID

EnBW

Enel

Engie

Entergy

Ericsson

Eskom

Eversource Energy

Exelon

eSmart Systems

ExxonMobil

FANUC

FirstEnergy

Fortis

Fortum

FutureOn

GE Vernova

GM (Cruise)

Gulf Energy Development

Honeywell

HP

HTC

Huawei

Hydro-Quebec

Hyperion Robotics

IBM

Iberdrola

Index AR Solutions

Inter RAO

Itron

JERA

Kawasaki

Kelvin.ai

Kerlink

Kognitiv Spark

Korea Electric Power

Landis+Gyr

Librestream

Markforged

Merge Labs

Meta

Midea (KUKA)

Microsoft (Teams/365)

Midjourney

Mindtrace

Microavia

Modelon

National Grid

Naturgy

NextEra Energy

NICE

Nvidia

NTPC

OpenAI

Oracle

OverIT

Parrot

Percepto

PPL Corporation

PT PLN

Public Service Enterprise Group

Qualcomm

RealWear

Reiwa Engine

Ross Robotics

Rokid

Rosatom

RTE

RWE

Sakuu

Samsung Electronics

SAP

Saudi Electricity

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric (Aveva)

Seeq

Senapt

SEW

Sempra Energy

Serbot

Siemens

Sony

Southern

Spoor

SSE

Strivr

Synerall

Tenaga Nasional

Teradyne

Tesla

TotalEnergies

Trimble

Trilliant

UiPath

Urbint

Vattenfall

Verizon

Voxeljet

VR Vision

VRMADA

Vuzix

WeaveGrid

WEC Energy

Xcel Energy

Xiaomi

Yuneec

Zoom

Orsted

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a16z1d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.