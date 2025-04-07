Digital Identity Verification Market Report 2024: Spend to Exceed $26 billion Globally by 2029 - Trends and Challenges, Growth Opportunities, Competitive Environment

Dublin, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Identity Verification Market: 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Digital Identity Verification research suite provides detailed analysis of this rapidly changing market; allowing digital identity verification solution providers to gain an understanding of key digital identity trends and challenges, potential growth opportunities, and the competitive environment.



Providing multiple options which can be purchased separately, the research suite includes access to data mapping for the future growth of the digital identity verification market. The detailed study reveals the latest opportunities and trends within the market, and an insightful document containing an extensive analysis of 20 digital identity verification solution providers within the space. Aspects such as the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning, different user demands, and the challenges and new techniques employed for onboarding new users are explored throughout the report. The coverage can also be purchased as a Full Research Suite, containing all of these elements, and includes a substantial discount.



Collectively, these elements provide an effective tool for understanding this constantly evolving market; allowing digital identity verification vendors to set out their future strategies to provide effective and efficient verification services to their customers. Its unparalleled coverage makes this research suite an incredibly useful resource for gauging the future of this complex market.

Market Trends & Strategies Report



This report examines the digital identity verification market landscape in detail; assessing different market trends and factors that are shaping the evolution of this growing market, such as biometric verification methods, artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as current and emerging regulations and standards that are specific to different regions, and how user demands are shaping the way in which digital identities are verified; addressing key vertical and developing challenges, and how vendors should navigate these. As well as looking into digital identity verification use cases where identity checks occur, it also includes evaluation of the different methods of verification that are currently being employed, and those which some vendors are experimenting with in order to address user demands.



Competitor Leaderboard Report



The Competitor Leaderboard report provides a detailed evaluation and market positioning for 20 leading vendors in the digital identity verification solution space. These vendors are positioned as an established leader, leading challenger, or disruptor and challenger based on capacity and capability assessments, including their use of technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and physical and behavioural biometrics.

Key Features

Market Dynamics: Insights into key fraud trends and market expansion challenges within the digital identity verification market. It addresses the challenges posed by the evolution of digital identities, technological advancements, barriers to increased digital identity adoption, and analyses multiple use cases where digital identity checks occur. The research also provides a future outlook on the landscape of digital identity verification.

Benchmark Industry Forecasts: The forecasts include data on digital identity verification in banking, eGovernment, eCommerce, and other verification types. These sectors are split by mobile and online verification methods, allowing for usage of each to be easily traced. The data also includes a device split summary and a breakdown of digital identity verification by segment.

Market Data & Forecasting Report



The market-leading research suite for the digital identity verification market includes access to the full set of forecast data, consisting of 180 tables and over 82,000 datapoints. Metrics in the research suite include:

Total Volume of Digital Identity Verification Checks

Total Spend on Digital Identity Verification Checks per Annum

Average Cost of Digital Identity Verification Checks

These metrics are provided for the following key market verticals:

Banking Verification

Smartphone Banking

Online Banking

eGovernment Verification

Smartphone eGovernment

Online eGovernment

eCommerce Verification

Smartphone eCommerce

Online eCommerce

Other Verification Types

Device Split Summary

The Interactive Forecast Excel contains the following functionality:

Statistics Analysis: Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics, displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard.

Country Data Tool: This tool allows the user to review metrics for all regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via the search bar.

Country Comparison Tool: Users can select and compare each of the countries. The ability to export graphs is included in this tool.

What-if Analysis: Here, users can compare forecast metrics against their own assumptions. 5 interactive scenarios.

Competitor Leaderboard

Entrust

Experian

G+D & Veridos

GBG

IDEMIA

iDenfy

InfoCert

iProov

Jumio

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Microsoft

Onfido

Ping Identity

Seon

Signicat

Socure

Subex

Thales

Trulioo

Veriff

