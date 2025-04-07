Granicus unveils Operations Cloud, a new solution strengthening government efficiency, compliance, and transparency

WASHINGTON, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granicus, a global leader in customer experience technologies and services for government, is redefining public sector operations with the launch of Operations Cloud, a comprehensive public meetings and records request management solution designed to maximize efficiency, ensure compliance, strengthen public trust, and unlock critical resource savings.

Operations Cloud unifies the essential capabilities governments need to manage public meetings, improve transparency, and simplify records requests – all in one powerful platform. The highly configurable solution automates many time-consuming administrative tasks traditionally handled by clerks and IT staff, driving efficiency and freeing up staff to work on more important projects.

The company’s newest addition to its Government Experience Cloud (GXC), Operations Cloud is the result of analyzing over 1,000 customer engagements, assessing and automating some of their most labor-intensive processes supporting public meeting management and public records requests. The release of Operations Cloud combines the latest automation technologies with the best practices for delivering substantial efficiencies assembled from hundreds of customer success stories. And, to help agencies maximize and sustain those efficiencies, Operations Cloud includes an AI-powered analytics engine which dynamically assesses operational performance data and generates insights for driving continuous improvements across the meeting, agenda, video, and public records request management capabilities of the solution.

“As a trusted partner to over 7,000 government agencies worldwide, we are committed to empowering organizations to deliver exceptional citizen-focused experiences that create meaningful outcomes for citizens with higher levels of efficiency,” said Mark Hynes, CEO of Granicus. "With the addition of Operations Cloud to our GXC portfolio, a complete solution is now available to government agencies for driving automation around meeting management and public records requests while delivering better experiences to their constituents. Powered by thousands of peer success cases and an AI-enabled analytics engine, government leaders can now continuously measure, achieve, and improve operational efficiencies for some of government’s most time-intensive processes, reclaiming valuable staff time, and modernizing how their organization delivers vital services to their communities."

Connected technology, AI-enabled insights and expert services to promote governance and transparency while reducing costs

Through automated agenda management; real-time publishing; high-quality, indexed video streaming; and secure, cloud-based video storage, clerks leveraging Operations Cloud, along with its analytics capabilities and efficiency best practices, experience reduced agenda prep and collaboration time by up to 80% and taxpayer savings as high as $100,000 per year in video production and management costs.

Further, as public records requests increase in complexity and volume, Operations Cloud alleviates time-intensive, manual processes by automating record request management, with proven reductions in processing time by up to 92%. Also leveraging AI-enabled analytics, Operations Cloud maximizes efficiency through enhanced self-service access and automated request tracking, while providing a comprehensive audit trail to adhere to state and local laws.

The company’s solution is underpinned by full-service support from Granicus’ Experience Services team, ensuring Operations Cloud’s value and impact are rapidly delivered to governments and taxpayers. The Experience Services teams act as an extension of agency staff, featuring technical, strategic, and operational experts bringing best practices from decades of public sector experience.

Operations Cloud is part of the triad of GXC solutions which also includes Engagement Cloud and Service Cloud, enabling governments to meet and exceed their objectives by building stronger, more engaged communities; modernizing digital service delivery; and automating operations while reducing administrative burdens.

Learn more about Operations Cloud and Granicus’ suite of solutions and services.

About Granicus

Granicus is the global leader in customer engagement and experience technology and services for the public sector providing civic leaders with a comprehensive digital technology platform capable of serving their whole community. Now powering more than 30 billion digital interactions globally each year and connecting more than 500,000 government and industry professionals with greater than 350 million opt-in subscribers, Granicus is proud to serve as a critical strategic partner to governments as they work to deliver seamless community-wide experiences. With comprehensive cloud-based solutions for communications, website design, CRM, meeting and agenda management software, records management, and digital services, Granicus empowers stronger relationships between government and constituents across the U.S., U.K., Australia, Latin America, New Zealand, and Canada. By simplifying interactions and communicating critical information, Granicus brings governments closer to the people they serve — driving meaningful change for communities around the globe.

Media Inquiries