Preszler Injury Lawyers Study Reveals Nova Scotia’s Most Dangerous Intersections

Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study conducted by Preszler Injury Lawyers has shed light on the most dangerous intersections across Nova Scotia, offering crucial insights into traffic safety, accident patterns, and the risks posed to motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians in the province. By analyzing data from the Nova Scotia government’s open collision database, the firm has mapped out the top 10 intersections with the highest number of reported motor vehicle accidents between 2018 and 2022.





Why Intersections are High-Risk Zones





The study comes at a critical time when road safety is a growing concern in Nova Scotia. As communities strive to reduce collisions and enhance infrastructure planning, the findings provide valuable information for residents, policymakers, and urban planners alike.

Key Findings from the Study

Preszler Injury Lawyers’ analysis reveals that Highway 107 Exit 18 near Highway 7 in Halifax is the most dangerous intersection in Nova Scotia, with a staggering 161 collisions reported over the five-year span. This figure significantly outpaces other high-collision locations in the province and highlights the pressing need for improvements in traffic flow and signage at the junction.

Following closely behind are intersections along Glendale Drive at Riverside Drive in Lower Sackville (with 129 collisions) and Akerley Boulevard at Burnside Drive in Dartmouth (124 collisions). All top 10 locations are found within the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM), underscoring the higher risk that comes with urban traffic density and complex roadway layouts.

Other intersections that made the list include:

Main Street at Forest Hills Parkway (Cole Harbour): 121 collisions





Pleasant Street at Prince Albert Road (Dartmouth): 121 collisions





Windmill Road at Akerley Boulevard (Dartmouth): 118 collisions





“These numbers are more than just statistics – they represent real people and families affected by roadway injuries,” said a spokesperson from Preszler Injury Lawyers. “By spotlighting these intersections, we hope to encourage both government action and greater public awareness.”

Implications for Safety and Infrastructure

The concentration of high-collision intersections within HRM suggests that Nova Scotia’s most urbanized areas are also its most hazardous. This pattern may reflect issues such as high traffic volume, unclear traffic signals, confusing layouts, or inadequate pedestrian infrastructure.

Experts emphasize the importance of targeted interventions, such as enhanced traffic signal timing, clearer signage, and the implementation of roundabouts, which have been shown to reduce the likelihood of severe crashes.

Additionally, the study encourages drivers to exercise greater caution when navigating these intersections and urges local authorities to consider the data as part of ongoing traffic safety and city planning initiatives.

Access the Full Study





The complete analysis, including an interactive map of Nova Scotia’s most dangerous intersections and safety recommendations, can be found at:

Most Dangerous Intersections in Nova Scotia – Preszler Injury Lawyers





Most Dangerous Intersections in Nova Scotia





About Preszler Injury Lawyers



For more than 14 years, Preszler Injury Lawyers has been dedicated to representing individuals across Nova Scotia in personal injury claims. From motor vehicle accidents and slip-and-fall injuries to pedestrian accidents, defective products, negligence, and institutional abuse, our team works tirelessly to help clients recover the compensation they deserve for pain and suffering. With a legacy of compassion and results-driven advocacy, we are committed to supporting those affected by life-changing injuries.





Press inquiries

Preszler Injury Lawyers

https://www.preszlerlaw-ns.com/

Shamil Shamilov

shamil@dnovogroup.com

647-771-3434

99 Wyse Road Suite 1300, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia B3A 1M2



