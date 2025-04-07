North America Wearable AI Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2025 & 2031: Rising Chronic Illness and Digital Health Initiatives Fuel Adoption

Dublin, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Wearable AI Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Operations (On-device AI, and Cloud-based AI), By Type, By Component, By Application, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2024 - 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Wearable AI Market is expected to witness market growth of 27.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2024-2031). The US market dominated the North America Wearable AI Market by country in 2023, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2031; thereby, achieving a market value of $43.63 billion by 2031. The Canada market is experiencing a CAGR of 29.5% during 2024-2031. Additionally, the Mexico market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 28.9% during 2024-2031.







The notable improvement in wearable device efficiency brought about by the quick development of AI and machine learning technologies is responsible for the market's growth. By integrating sophisticated algorithms capable of real-time data analysis and decision-making, these devices offer users actionable insights tailored to their needs. This has positioned wearable AI as a cornerstone of modern technology, capable of addressing challenges ranging from health monitoring to productivity optimization.



The region's advanced healthcare infrastructure and widespread IoT adoption provide fertile ground for their innovation. Countries like the United States, Canada, and Mexico are at the forefront, leveraging wearable technology in healthcare, fitness, industrial applications, and entertainment. The increasing focus on remote healthcare, wellness monitoring, and worker safety is shaping the market landscape, with strong consumer demand and government support bolstering the industry's expansion. Mexico is witnessing a surge in their adoption, largely driven by affordable devices and increasing health awareness.

AI-powered health surveillance devices are in high demand due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, including cardiovascular conditions and diabetes. Initiatives like Salud Digital Mexico, which promotes digital tools in healthcare, encourage the adoption of wearables for remote patient monitoring. Mexico's younger population also embraces fitness-focused wearables, including budget-friendly options like Xiaomi Mi Bands. Thus, the region will present lucrative growth opportunities for the market throughout the forecast period.



Key Companies Profiled

Apple, Inc.

Sony Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

Microsoft Corporation

Garmin Ltd.

Fitbit, Inc. (Google LLC)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.)

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Market Report Segmentation

By Operations

On-device AI

Cloud-based AI

By Type

Smartwatches

Smart Earwear

Smart Eyewear

Other Type

By Component

Sensors

Connectivity IC

Processor

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Automotive

Military & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Other Application

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

