Flat Glass Market Global Forecast to 2030, with Key Players Taiwan Glass, CSG, Fuyao Group, Nippon Sheet Glass, Saint-Gobain, Sisecam, Central Glass Co., AGC, Trulite, Schott, Vitro, Cevital and more

Dublin, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flat Glass Market by Technology, Type and End-Use Industry - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report categorizes the Flat Glass Market, By technology (Float Glass, Rolled Glass, Sheet Glass), Product (Basic Float Glass, Toughened Glass, Coated Glass, Laminated Glass, Extra-Clear Glass), End-Use Industry (Construction & Infrastructure, Automotive & transportation, Solar Energy), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America).



The scope of the report includes detailed information about the major factors influencing the growth of the flat glass market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A thorough examination of the key industry players has been conducted in order to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services, key strategies, contracts, partnerships, and agreements. Service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments in the flat glass market are all covered. This report includes a competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the flat glass market ecosystem.

The flat glass technology market is estimated at USD 179.80 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 280.64 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8% from 2025 to 2030. Float glass technology is a modern manufacturing process used to manufacture high quality flat glass. The float glass technology is expected to hold the fastest CAGR in technology segment due factors such as Increased demand in commercial buildings, expansions in automotive Industry, and Technological advancements.



In terms of product, basic float glass product accounted for the largest share of the overall flat glass market.



In 2024, basic float glass product in flat glass market have the largest market share if compared with other products. The basic float glass market is growing rapidly in the flat glass market owing to its cost-saving nature, flexibility, and extensive applications. Being the cheapest form of flat glass, it is the starting point for other processed glass products such as tempered, laminated, and coated glass, rendering it indispensable to industries. The growth in urbanization and infrastructure development, especially in developing economies such as China and India, is creating tremendous demand for float glass in construction, such as windows, facades, and interior use.



During the forecast period, the Flat glass market in Solar Energy End-Use Industry is projected to be the fastest growing region.



During the forecast period from 2025 to 2030, the Solar Energy End-Use Industry is expected to be the fastest-growing application in the flat glass market, due to the global push for renewable energy, government incentives, and advancements in photovoltaic technology. The effectiveness and durability of solar panels depend greatly on flat glass particularly coated and tempered glass which enables high light transmission and improved efficiency.



The solar power industry experiences rapid expansion through large-scale solar energy facilities and roof-mounted solar installations because nations strive to reach their sustainability targets and reduce carbon pollution. The demand for solar energy experiences additional support from governmental subsidies alongside tax incentives for solar adoption. The advancements in solar glass technology including anti-reflection coatings and bifacial solar panels improve energy generation effectiveness which makes solar power more appealing to use. The escalating rate of solar farm and home solar panel implementation projects will drive an ongoing surge in the requirement for premium flat glass materials throughout the upcoming several years.



During the forecast period, the Flat Glass market in Asia Pacific region is projected to be the largest region.



Flat glass demonstrates the most rapid market growth within the Asia-Pacific region because various countries such as China, India and Southeast Asia maintain high rates of urbanization and industrialization which drives their infrastructure development. The rise of the construction sector through increasing urban population growth and smart city and commercial project investments created substantial growth in flat glass use for windows and facades and these applications also include partitions.



The growing automotive industry because of rising incomes and expanding middle-class population drives additional requirements for flat glass applications in vehicle production. Flat glass serves as an essential part of photovoltaic panels in solar power initiatives where the region shows rapid growth. The flat glass market shows growth because businesses together with consumers choose sustainable energy-efficient and smart glass products for conservation while accepting technological developments. The Asia-Pacific market represents the world's most thriving and rapidly growing market for flat glass production.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies include Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. (Taiwan), CSG Holding Co., (China), Fuyao Group (China), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd (Japan), Saint-Gobain (France), Sisecam (Turkey), Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), AGC Inc. (Japan), Trulite (Georgia), SCHOTT (Germany), Vitro (Mexico), Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd (China), Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (China), Guardian Industries (US), and Cevital (Algeria).



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Growth in construction & Infrastructural activities), restraints (High production costs), opportunities (Rapid urbanization in emerging economies), and challenges (Growing environmental concerns and regulatory pressures).

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and service launches in the flat glass market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the flat glass market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Flat glass market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like TAIWAN GLASS IND. CORP. (Taiwan), CSG HOLDING CO., LTD. (China), Fuyao Group (China), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd (Japan), Saint-Gobain (France), Sisecam (Turkey), Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), AGC Inc. (Japan), Trulite (Georgia), SCHOTT (Germany), Vitro (Mexico), Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd (China), Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (China), Guardian Industries (US), and Cevital (Algeria) among others in the Flat glass market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 280 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $179.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $280.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Flat Glass Market

Flat Glass Market, by End-use Industry

Flat Glass Market, by Technology

Flat Glass Market, by Key Country

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growth in Construction & Infrastructural Activities Rising Automotive Industry Increasing Adoption of Solar Energy

Restraints High Production Costs Stringent Carbon Emission Regulations

Opportunities Growing Adoption of Sustainable and Energy-Efficient Solutions Rapid Urbanization in Emerging Economies

Challenges High Cost of Advanced Technologies Growing Environmental Concerns and Regulatory Pressures



Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price of Key Players, by End-use Industry, 2024

Average Selling Price Trend, by Technology, 2022-2025

Average Selling Price Trend, by Product, 2022-2025

Average Selling Price Trend, by End-use Industry, 2022-2025

Average Selling Price Trend, by Region, 2022-2025

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Material Analysis Silica Sand Soda Ash Dolomite Limestone Others

Fabricators and Intermediates Fabricators

Final Product Analysis

Case Study Analysis

Adoption of Energy-Efficient Glass in Commercial Buildings by Saint-Gobain

Saint-Gobain & Eastman Collaboration for Low-Carbon Glass in Architecture

Vitro Architectural Glass and National Aviary Partnership

Companies Profiled

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

CSG Holding Co. Ltd.

Fuyao Group

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Saint-Gobain

Sisecam

Central Glass Co. Ltd.

AGC Inc.

Trulite

Schott

Vitro

Flat Glass Group Co. Ltd.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

Guardian Industries

Cevital

Behrenberg Glass Co.

Gold Plus Group

Phoenicia

Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc

Gillinder Brothers, Inc.

Independent Glass Co.

GSC Glass Ltd

Velux Group

Emerge Glass

Scheuten Glass

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11b2yo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.