Culinary Tourism Market Report 2025-2029: Growing Popularity of Sustainable and Organic Culinary Tourism, Data Harnessing for Personalized Experiences, Popularity of Food Festivals Bolster Growth

The culinary tourism market is forecasted to grow by USD 253 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.8%

This study identifies the growing popularity of sustainable and organic culinary tourism as one of the prime reasons driving the culinary tourism market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing dependence on digital media and focus on data harnessing for personalized guest experience will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the culinary tourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by growing popularity of food festivals and events, increase in integrative culinary and cultural events, and positive influence of digital media on culinary tourism.

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading culinary tourism market vendors that include A and K Travel Group Ltd., Butterfield and Robinson Inc., G Adventures, Gourmet On Tour Ltd., Greaves Travel Ltd., India Food Tour, International Culinary Tours, ITC Ltd., Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., The FTC4Lobe Group, The Travel Corp., Top Deck Tours Ltd., and TourRadar GmbH.

Also, the culinary tourism market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges



3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis



4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2024

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029



5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global Culinary Tourism Market 2019 - 2023

5.2 Application segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.3 Product segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.4 Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.5 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.6 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023



6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 The AI impact on Global Culinary Tourism Market



7 Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Five forces summary

7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

7.4 Threat of new entrants

7.5 Threat of substitutes

7.6 Threat of rivalry

7.7 Market condition



8 Market Segmentation by Application

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Application

8.3 Food festival - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.4 Culinary trails - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.5 Cooking classes - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.7 Market opportunity by Application



9 Market Segmentation by Product

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by Product

9.3 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.4 International - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.5 Market opportunity by Product



10 Market Segmentation by Type

10.1 Market segments

10.2 Comparison by Type

10.3 Recreational - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.4 Diversionary - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.5 Existential - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.6 Experimental - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.7 Market opportunity by Type



11 Customer Landscape

11.1 Customer landscape overview



12 Geographic Landscape

12.1 Geographic segmentation

12.2 Geographic comparison



13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

13.1 Market drivers

13.2 Market challenges

13.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

13.4 Market opportunities/restraints



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Competitive Landscape

14.3 Landscape disruption

14.4 Industry risks



15 Competitive Analysis

15.1 Companies profiled

15.2 Company ranking index

A and K Travel Group Ltd.

Butterfield and Robinson Inc.

G Adventures

Gourmet On Tour Ltd.

Greaves Travel Ltd.

India Food Tour

International Culinary Tours

ITC Ltd.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.

The FTC4Lobe Group

The Travel Corp.

Top Deck Tours Ltd.

TourRadar GmbH

