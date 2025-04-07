Alan Dershowitz Eviscerates Cancel Culture on New Podcast, ERASED!

MIAMI, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the debut episode of ERASED!, acclaimed Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz pulls no punches as he reflects on being publicly shunned for defending unpopular clients — including O.J. Simpson and President Donald Trump — and warning against the rise of lawfare and politically motivated censorship.

“When he looked at me, he thought he was looking at Joseph Goebbels,” Dershowitz reveals while recounting his falling out with comedian and former friend Larry David. “Because I defended Trump, he saw me as an accessory to genocide.”

ERASED! is a brand-new podcast that tells the story of cancel culture victims through in-depth, long-form interviews with David and Leila Centner, Miami-based entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and educators who have had their own brushes with cancel culture.

Once embraced by the liberal elite, Dershowitz now finds himself erased from the very circles that once applauded his work. At Martha’s Vineyard, the famous haven for well-connected Democrats, Dershowitz recalled being cursed out by a local resident when he went out for lunch.

“I said ‘just one minute, you can continue cursing me, I just want to know, is it Trump, is it Israel, or is it Epstein?’ Because I’m controversial on all those issues,” Dershowitz recounted.

From exposing the darker side of the #MeToo movement to challenging the Biden administration’s alliance with George Soros, Dershowitz delivers a characteristically bold interview about the ostracism he has experienced at the hands of his former friends and allies.

“It starts as a cause — great — then it becomes a movement, then it becomes a business, then it becomes a racket,” Dershowitz says of the #MeToo movement. “And that’s what’s happened to some aspects of it.”

In the episode, he argues forcefully for legal reform to hold false accusers accountable, calling for penalties that reflect the damage done to innocent reputations and careers.

Despite intense backlash, Dershowitz remains a fierce defender of constitutional rights, freedom of speech, and the rule of law.

“Efforts to try to suppress free speech will backfire — I’ll certainly try my best and make it backfire,” he vows.

