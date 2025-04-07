Leslie Vinjamuri Named President and CEO of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs

Chicago, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the Chicago Council on Global Affairs announced the appointment of Dr. Leslie Vinjamuri as its next president and chief executive officer. Vinjamuri brings more than 20 years of experience working at the intersection of international affairs, research, policy and public engagement and is recognized as a trusted and influential voice on global leadership, diplomacy and democracy.

Vinjamuri joins the Council from the Royal Institute of International Affairs, known as Chatham House, in London, where she serves as Director of the US and the Americas program, and previously as Dean of the Queen Elizabeth II Academy for Leadership in International Affairs. In these roles, she was instrumental in shaping global conversations on US international engagement, geopolitics, and international diplomacy, while developing the Institute’s engagement with the next generation of global leaders.

She has been a Professor of International Relations at SOAS University of London and was previously on the faculty of Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, and has held fellowships at Harvard University and the London School of Economics. Vinjamuri currently serves as Deputy Chair of the Marshall Aid Commemoration Commission and Vice Chair of the Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs.

“I am honored to lead the Chicago Council on Global Affairs at the most consequential time in a generation for shaping America’s global role and forging solutions for the most pressing global challenges,” said Vinjamuri. “The Council has long stood for rigorous dialogue, diverse perspectives, and global engagement. I look forward to building on its remarkable legacy and working to extend its strong network of members and experts to write its next chapter in Chicago and beyond.”

Under her leadership, the Council will strengthen and expand its role as a leading voice in international affairs, including deepening public engagement, shaping dialogue on America’s global role, advancing the impact of its public opinion research, and engaging and extending the Council’s networks in developing solutions to the greatest global problems of our time.

Dr. Vinjamuri has over 30 publications, including in journals Foreign Affairs, Foreign Policy, International Security, Ethics and International Affairs, and Survival. Vinjamuri is a regular media commentator, contributing to pieces in the New York Times, Washington Post, Financial Times, The Guardian, Sunday Times, Telegraph, and The Independent and appearing regularly on CNN, Bloomberg, and BBC.

Vinjamuri was chosen through an extensive international search by a special committee of the Council’s Board of Directors led by board members Heather Russell and Jenny Scanlon, with the assistance of leadership advisory firm Russell Reynolds Associates.

“Leslie is a visionary leader who combines deep expertise with a global mindset,” said John Ettelson, Board Chair. “The Board and I believe she is uniquely positioned to guide the Council into its second century with purpose, credibility, and reach.”

Vinjamuri will succeed Ivo Daalder, who first joined the Council in 2013 after serving as US ambassador to NATO under President Barack Obama. The transition will be completed by July 1, 2025.

About the Council

Founded in 1922, the Chicago Council on Global Affairs is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization committed to expanding public knowledge of and engagement in global affairs.

Since its founding, the Council has put Chicago audiences at the center of important conversations with global leaders, influencers, and changemakers. It continues to foster public dialogue and explore diverse, fact-based perspectives on critical global issues through public programming and events.

Throughout its history, the Council has prioritized informing, inspiring, and involving the next generation in shaping our world. Its Emerging Leaders Program, established in 2010, identifies and supports Chicago’s rising civic and corporate leaders as they move into global leadership roles.

The Council also amplifies a wider range of voices on US foreign policy through public opinion research. For 50 years, the Council has tracked trends in Americans’ views on global affairs and influenced public debates to advance effective policymaking.

Learn more at globalaffairs.org.