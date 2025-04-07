[Latest] Global Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market Size/Share Worth USD 7.75 Billion by 2034 at a 9.05% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austn, TX, USA, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Standard Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber, High-Purity Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber, Reinforced Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber), By Application (Tires, Medical Industry, Consumer Goods, Adhesives and Sealants, Packaging Industry, Textiles and Footwear, Industrial Equipment & Machinery), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3.26 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.43 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 7.75 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.05% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=68373

Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market Overview

Synthetic polyisoprene rubber (SPR), also known as artificial isoprene, is a synthetic elastomer produced from monomer isoprene that has similar properties and characteristics to natural rubber. Its creation involves the polymerization of isoprene using chemical processes.

SPR is used as a substitute for natural rubber where consistent quality performance is expected and a latex-like feel and hypoallergenic properties are needed. The superelastic and durable nature of SPR makes it desirable for a wide variety of applications.

The development of the healthcare industry and the growing preference for hypoallergenic and biocompatible materials. The synthetic polyisoprene rubber market is a rapidly expanding market. Rising numbers of surgical procedures, new advances in medical technologies, and increasing needs for hygiene are some of the factors that are paving the way for the growth of SPR-based products.

Furthermore, the significant expansion of the electric vehicle (EV) sector is fast-tracking SPR demand in tire applications. SPRs offer greater durability, rolling resistance, and fuel economy benefits to improve battery performance and range and, as such, are integral to next-gen EV tires.

Global tire producers have been employing high SPR tires to improve their products ultimate performance and align with the safety standard and consumer expectations for sustainable, green mobility solutions. In addition, despite its superior resilience and durability, the applications of SPR, including automotive seals, gaskets, and vibration dampeners, are also expanding in industrial sectors.

On the other hand, the synthetic polyisoprene rubber market could be hurt by environmental issues and regulation policies. SPR is produced using petrochemical derivatives, which produce carbon emissions and hazardous waste in the production process.

With stricter emission norms and sustainable production mandates by regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), manufacturers find themselves under further cost pressures.

In response to such concerns, several stakeholders have started to invest in research and development to produce SPR through sustainable production processes like cleaner production technologies and bio-based raw materials.

Request a Customized Copy of the Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=68373

The electric vehicle (EV) market is growing at an exponential rate, thus creating demand for high-performance synthetic polyisoprene rubber. As for EVs, the additional torque and acceleration instantaneity, as well as the additional weight of a heavy battery, make extra homework necessary for tires.

As a result, tire producers are integrating more and more SPR into their designs for improved life, low rolling resistance, and higher performance. SPR-based tires from Michelin and Continental AG feature advanced tread compounds designed for energy efficiency, which helps maximize battery range. In addition, the vibration-dampening properties of SPR allow for less noise, which is another characteristic that most EVs need to possess.

Additionally, governments across the globe are offering lucrative subsidies and enforcing stringent emissions regulations to encourage EV ownership, which, in turn, is driving the demand for SPR-based tires. SPR has great resilience and durability, which makes it ideal for not only tires but also seals, gaskets, and suspension systems found in many EV components.

In addition, with an increasing number of electric vehicles in development among automakers, the cooperation between rubber materials manufacturers and automotive companies is projected to continuously strengthen. The ever-evolving nature of EV technology and increasing focus on sustainability will fuel the demand for SPR in the automotive segment.

Based on application, the global synthetic polyisoprene rubber market is segmented by tires, the medical industry, consumer goods, adhesives and sealants, the packaging industry, textiles and footwear, and industrial equipment & machinery.

The largest share of the global synthetic polyisoprene rubber (SPR) market is dominated by the tires segment, owing to the increasing automotive and transportation industries demand for durable and high-performance tires. Commercial tires are produced with synthetic polyisoprene rubber because it provides better resilience with better elasticity and wear resistance.

Compared to natural rubber, SPR quality is unchanged from batch to batch, and there are no impurities from natural rubber, making it a preferred material for passenger car tires, commercial vehicle tires, and off-the-road tires.

To keep innovative cars with desirable fuel efficiency and carbon emissions with lean and clean tires, the automobile manufacturers are innovating tires continuously. The low rolling resistance entails better fuel economy and lower CO₂ emissions supported by SPR.

Top tire manufacturers like Michelin, Bridgestone, and Goodyear have made sizable investments in SPR to better tire durability and performance. In addition, the increasing penetration of electric vehicles (EVs) requiring high-performance, quiet, and high-grip tires is also contributing positively towards the growth of this segment.

The Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber system market is segmented across Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. North America holds a steady share in the synthetic polyisoprene rubber market, which can be credited to well-established healthcare infrastructure, stringent safety regulations, and the presence of prominent automotive and medical device manufacturers. The rising healthcare spending and growing infection prevention practices are bolstering requirements for SPR-based medical products in the region.

The European region is expected to hold significant market share during the forecast period. European automotive manufacturers have been leveraging the SPR as the region pushes stringent emission norms and sustainability goals. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific is experiencing significant growth due to rapid industrialization and growing automotive production, as well as increased healthcare investments.

Various initiatives undertaken by governments in a number of countries, such as China, India, and Japan, promote local manufacturing, thus becoming one of the major factors contributing to the expansion of the market. Various factors, such as the huge population of the region as well as increasing healthcare awareness, are expected to propel the demand for SPR in medical applications.

The Middle East and Africa are witnessing investments in downstream petrochemical facilities, which is increasing synthetic rubber production and establishing Saudi Arabia and the UAE as prominent synthetic rubber suppliers. Market growth is also being bolstered by booming automotive and infrastructure sectors in the region. Meanwhile, while Latin America has a smaller market, the region is growing its SPR production capabilities to meet automotive demand and growing industrial development.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3.43 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 7.75 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 3.26 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 9.05% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Product Type, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

(A free sample of the Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2024 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2025

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/synthetic-polyisoprene-rubber-market/

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber market. The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict an in-depth scenario of the market. Segment-wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this global synthetic polyisoprene rubber industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after-market service providers, market giants, and niche players. These are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses, and value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key player profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends, and dynamics in partnerships.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber market forward?

What are the Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/synthetic-polyisoprene-rubber-market/

Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market Regional Analysis

The largest share of the global synthetic polyisoprene rubber (SPR) market is held by the Asia-Pacific region, which is primarily driven by the strong industrial base of the region and high demand from major end-use industries.

Countries including China, India, Japan, and South Korea significantly contribute and are among the largest markets owing to the fast-growing automotive and manufacturing sectors. The dominance of tire manufacturing companies and the constant number of development projects for infrastructures in this region is another cause of an increase in demand for SPR in this region.

The world’s largest automobile-producing and -consuming country, China is fundamental for synthetic polyisoprene rubber demand. The heavy automotive sector in the country and the investment in electric vehicles (EVs) increase the demand for durable, performance tires consisting of SPR. The region holds the title of being the largest tire producer, with the emergence of major tire companies such as Linglong Tire, ZC Rubber, and Sailun Group contributing to its growing prominence.

In addition, the increase of the medical industry in countries such as India and Japan has further increased the demand for SPR for the production of medical gloves, catheters, and other healthcare materials. In India, the government initiatives to promote local manufacturing and self-reliance under multi-layered schemes such as the ‘Make in India’ campaign are encouraging the uptake of SPR in several industries.

The Asia-Pacific region also has an advantage with lower production costs, raw material availability, and employment of skilled labor. The Asia-Pacific region only solidifies its dominance as multinational companies establish manufacturing centers within the region to meet growing demand.

Fourthly, the increasing demand from adhesives, sealants, and industrial machinery applications is expected to propel the demand for SPR due to the expanding construction and industrial sectors.

Request a Customized Copy of the Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/synthetic-polyisoprene-rubber-market/

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Standard Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber, High-Purity Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber, Reinforced Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber), By Application (Tires, Medical Industry, Consumer Goods, Adhesives and Sealants, Packaging Industry, Textiles and Footwear, Industrial Equipment & Machinery), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/synthetic-polyisoprene-rubber-market/





List of the prominent players in the Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market:

Ansell Limited

JSR Corporation

Kraton Corporation

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

SEMPERIT AG HOLDING

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

KURARAY CO. LTD

Nizhnekamskneftekhim (NKNH)

SIBUR

Cariflex

Lion Elastomers

ZEON Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Versalis S.p.A. (Eni)

PetroChina Company Limited

JSR BST Elastomer Co. Ltd.

Synthos S.A.

ExxonMobil Chemical

Arlanxeo (a joint venture of LANXESS and Saudi Aramco)

Shanxi Synthetic Rubber Group Co. Ltd.

Others

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/synthetic-polyisoprene-rubber-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Isoprene Rubber Latex Market: Isoprene Rubber Latex Market Size, Trends and Insights By End-use Industry (Medical, Consumer Goods, Industrial), By Application (Medical Gloves, Condoms, Medical Balloons, Catheters, Adhesives), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Semiconductor Specialty Gas Market: Semiconductor Specialty Gas Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Nitrogen Trifluoride, Silicon-Precursor Gases, Fluoroalkane., Ammonia, Others), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive Electronics, Networking & Communications, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Slack Wax Market: Slack Wax Market Size, Trends and Insights By Grade (Light Grade, Heavy Grade), By Application (Candle Manufacturing, Construction Boards, Paraffin Wax, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Powder Metallurgy Market: Powder Metallurgy Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material (Titanium, Nickel, Steel, Aluminum, Cobalt, Others), By Process (Additive Manufacturing, Powder Metal Hot Isostatic Pressing, Metal Injection Molding), By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Industrial, Medical & Dental), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Returnable Glass Bottle Inks Market: Returnable Glass Bottle Inks Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Water-based inks, Solvent-based inks, UV-curable inks, Electron beam-curable inks), By Color Type (Black, White, Yellow, Other colors), By Application (Beverage bottles, Food jars, Pharmaceutical bottles, Cosmetic bottles, Other applications), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

US Industrial Lubricants Market: US Industrial Lubricants Market Size, Trends and Insights By Application (Metalworking Fluids, Hydraulic Fluids, Gear Oils, Compressor Oils, Greases, Engine Oils), By Product Type (Synthetic Lubricants, Mineral-Based Lubricants, Bio-Based Lubricants), By End User (Manufacturing, Automotive, Construction, Mining, Power Generation, Marine), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

US Flow Chemistry Market: US Flow Chemistry Market Size, Trends and Insights By Reactor (Tabular Reactor, Microreactor, Oscillatory Flow Reactor, Packed-Bed Reactors, Droplet-Based Reactor, Photochemical Reactors, Others), By Purification Method (Chromatography, Crystallization, Distillation, Liquid-Liquid Extraction, Membrane Filtration, Others), By Application (Chemical Synthesis, Pharmaceutical Synthesis, Material Science, Agrochemical Syntheis, Energy Conversion, Others), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

APAC Clean Room Technology Market: APAC Calcium Chloride Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Cleanroom Consumables, Safety Consumables, Cleaning Consumables, Other cleaning consumables, Equipment, HVAC Systems, HEPA Filters, Fan Filter Units, Others, Controls), By Type (Standard Cleanrooms, Modular Cleanrooms, Hardwall Cleanrooms, Softwall Cleanrooms, Mobile Cleanrooms), By End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Medical Device Manufacturers, Electronics, Hospitals, Other End Users), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

The Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Standard Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber

High-Purity Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber

Reinforced Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber

By Application

Tires

Medical Industry

Consumer Goods

Adhesives and Sealants

Packaging Industry

Textiles and Footwear

Industrial Equipment & Machinery

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/synthetic-polyisoprene-rubber-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/synthetic-polyisoprene-rubber-market/

Reasons to Purchase Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market Report

Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

Buy this Premium Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/synthetic-polyisoprene-rubber-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber industry.

Managers in the Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/synthetic-polyisoprene-rubber-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI offers a comprehensive solution from data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer surveys.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://atozresearch.com/

Blog: https://www.technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/

Buy this Premium Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/synthetic-polyisoprene-rubber-market/