FLUENCE ENERGY (NASDAQ: FLNC) INVESTOR ALERT: Berger Montague Advises Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action

PHILADELPHIA, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berger Montague PC advises investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FLNC) on behalf of purchasers of Fluence securities between November 29, 2023 through February 10, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Fluence securities during the Class Period may, no later than MAY 12, 2025, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Fluence develops energy storage and energy optimization software solutions.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants misled investors as to the fact that Fluence’s relationship with its founders and largest sources of revenue, Siemens AG and The AES Corporation, was poised to decline. Siemens had accused Fluence of engineering failures and fraud, and given that Siemens and AES had taken steps to divest, Fluence’s margins and revenue growth were artificially inflated.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. Communicating with any counsel is not necessary to participate or share in any recovery achieved in this case. Any member of the purported class may move the Court to serve as a lead plaintiff through counsel of his/her choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an inactive class member.

