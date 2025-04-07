ASSYSTEM: Publication of the 2024 Universal Registration Document

Publication of the 2024 Universal Registration Document

Paris-La Défense, 7 April 2025, 5.35 p.m. (CEST) – Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 – ASY) filed the original French version of its Universal Registration Document for the 2024 financial year with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French securities regulator) on 4 April 2025.

The English-language version of the 2024 Universal Registration Document will be available soon.

The Universal Registration Document is available to the public free of charge in accordance with the applicable regulations and may be viewed and downloaded on Assystem’s website (https://www.assystem.com/fr/investisseurs/) and on the website of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Assystem’s 2024 Universal Registration Document notably includes the following information:

the 2024 annual financial report;

the Statutory Auditors’ reports and information about their fees;

the management report, including the sustainability statement and the corporate governance report; and

a description of the Company’s share buyback programme.

2025 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

30 April 2025: First-quarter 2025 revenue release

23 May 2025: Annual General Meeting

24 July 2025: First-half 2025 revenue release

16 September 2025: First-half 2025 results release – Presentation meeting on Wednesday 17 September at 8.30 a.m. (CEST)

28 October 2025: Third-quarter 2025 revenue release

ABOUT ASSYSTEM

Assystem, one of the world's leading independent nuclear engineering companies, is committed to accelerating the energy transition. With more than 55 years of experience in highly regulated sectors with stringent safety and security constraints, the Group provides engineering and project management services as well as digital solutions and services to optimise the performance of complex infrastructure assets throughout their life cycle.

Assystem's 7,750 experts in its 12 countries of operation (as at end-2024) are supporting energy transition. To achieve an affordable low carbon energy supply, Assystem is committed to the development of low carbon electricity (nuclear, renewables and electricity grids) and clean hydrogen. The Group is also helping drive the use of low carbon electricity in industrial sectors such as transportation.

Assystem forms part of the Euronext Tech Leaders, CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC Industrials, CAC All-Tradable, CAC All-Share, PEA-PME 150 and MSCI Small cap Index France indices. To find out more, visit www.assystem.com

