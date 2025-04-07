BON Announces Breakthrough in the Bio-manufacturing Technology of Tea Pigments

XI’AN, China, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) ("BON" or the "Company"), a leading bio-ingredient solution provider in the natural, health and personal care industry, announced between October 2024 to January 2025, our company achieved groundbreaking progress in the bio-manufacturing technology of tea pigments, attaining an industrial-leading yields rate of 12-16% while maintaining purity levels surpassing 95%.

Demonstrating significant biological properties including lipid-lowering, blood glucose reduction, antioxidant effects, and anti-peptic ulcers, tea pigments exhibit broad applicability across multiple health sectors. This compound is identified as the most promising functional tea derivative since the commercialization of tea polyphenols, with particularly strong growth potential in digestive wellness and blood glucose applications. Based on data from the Tea Pigments Research Institute and market research institutions, the global tea pigment industry scale is expected to exceed $12 billion by 2025. Moreover, with the extremely abundant raw material sources derived from tea, this represents a potential blockbuster-level innovative application.

Yongwei Hu, CEO & Chairman of Bon, stated, “Our company will actively pursue innovative formulations of tea pigments-based products targeting in innovative application of gastrointestinal and metabolic health through strategic partnerships. We are highly optimistic about the prospects for collaboration with forward-thinking entities in nutrition science and preventive healthcare to accelerate market development of next-generation tea-based solutions.”

1Data from 2025-2030 China Tea Pigments Industry Development Research Report

About Bon Natural Life Limited ("BON")

BON is a Cayman Islands company engaged in the business of natural, health, and personal care industries. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at http://www.bnlus.com.

