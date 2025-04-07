Anchoring Growth: The Bahamas at Seatrade Cruise Global 2025

NASSAU, Bahamas, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation is leading a team of officials to attend Seatrade Cruise Global, Seatrade celebrating its 40th anniversary, is one of the world’s largest annual cruise industry conferences. The goal is to boost cruise tourism at the event scheduled to take place from 7-10 April at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Miami Beach, Florida.

Under the theme, "Milestones", this year’s conference invites cruise lines and industry stakeholders to reflect on the significant progress made over the past four decades, while looking ahead to the future of the cruising industry.

Over the course of the four-day event, The Bahamas Pavilion will be a hub of excitement, showcasing the country’s rich array of travel offerings, new developments and places of interest for the global travel market. Destination partners, including Bahamas Maritime Authority, Grand Bahama Port Authority, Ministry for Grand Bahama, Freeport Harbor Company, Elnet Maritime, Dolphin Encounter at Blue Lagoon, Nassau Cruise Port, Bimini Cruise Port and Baha Bay at Baha Mar, will provide Seatrade’s cruise industry leaders with key insights into the latest advancements in cruise infrastructure, innovative tourism experiences and upcoming projects that are set to elevate cruise passenger interests in exploring the country’s port of call locations. This collaborative effort highlights The Bahamas' commitment to staying at the forefront of the cruise industry as a world-class cruise destination for continued growth and success.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation will be actively involved during the conference, sponsoring one event and conducting a press conference. On April 7th, the BMOTIA will take part in the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Business on The Bay event at the Perez Art Museum Miami, located at 1103 Biscayne Blvd, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. On April 9th, the BMOTIA will hold a press conference at The Loews Hotel, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. During the session, the Deputy Prime Minister and key stakeholders will share updates on new developments in cruise and hospitality offerings, as well as sustainability efforts to preserve the nation’s environment and ensure the long-term sustainability of its tourism industry.

DPM Cooper said: "Seatrade Cruise Global is a pivotal event for the cruise industry, bringing together leaders and visionaries from around the world to shape the future of cruising. The Bahamas’ presence at this prestigious conference underscores our commitment to enhancing the cruise tourism experience, creating and strengthening partnerships, driving investment and further elevates our country’s innovation in serving the cruise industry and its vast passenger market. Our overarching goal is to ensure continued growth and success in the years ahead as the industry makes giant steps forward in cruise product offerings for our part of the world.”

The destination is entering the conference on a high note, celebrating a record-breaking 11.22 million international visitors in 2024, marking the best year in the country’s history and surpassing the 9.65 million arrivals in 2023. The cruise industry remains a key pillar of The Bahamas' economy, contributing an impressive $654.8 million in cruise tourism expenditures during the 2023/2024 cruise year. When considering employment, taxes and levies, the total economic impact exceeds a staggering $1 billion, highlighting the sector’s indispensable role in driving the nation's growth and long-term prosperity.

“The impressive growth in visitor numbers to The Bahamas not only reflects the increasing appeal of our destination on the global stage but is also a clear testament to the success of our collective efforts in crafting a tourism product that truly resonates with travelers,” said Latia Duncombe, Director General of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “As we engage with key players in the cruising industry at Seatrade Cruise Global, we are excited to showcase the exciting developments and innovations we have in store. Our commitment to enhancing and expanding our tourism offerings remains unwavering, and we are eager to continue building a dynamic and sustainable future for The Bahamas.

Seatrade Cruise Global, the annual premier business-to-business event of the cruise industry, attracts over 10,000 registered attendees, hosts over 600 exhibiting companies, welcomes representatives from more than 80 cruise line brands and draws participants from over 120 countries worldwide.

