Casino Group: Notice to the holders of ‘Warrants #1’ of Casino Guichard-Perrachon

Notice to the holders of ‘Warrants #1’

of Casino Guichard-Perrachon

Paris, 7 April 2025

Casino Guichard-Perrachon (Euronext Paris: CO; ISIN: FR001400OKR3) hereby gives notice to the holders of ‘Warrants #1’ (ISIN: FR001400OJ72) issued on 27 March 2024 (the ‘Issue Date’) that the exercise price was increased from €0.0461 per warrant #1 to €0.0517 per warrant #1 on 27 March 2025, the first anniversary of the Issue Date.

This adjustment is in accordance with the stipulations set out in paragraph 4.5.2.2.2 of the securities note (AMF visa no. 24-068 of 12 March 2024, the ‘Securities Note’).

This communication is for informational purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : + 33(0)1 53 65 24 29

Attachment