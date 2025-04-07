Reporting on acquisition of treasury shares

Regulated information

Aalst, Belgium, April 7, 2025 – In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of April 2, 2019 executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Ontex hereby discloses information in relation to its program to buy back treasury shares, which was announced on November 25, 2024.

During the work week ending on April 4, 2025, Ontex repurchased 125,000 shares on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, as set out in the table below.



Date # shares Average

price (in €) Minimum

price (in €) Maximum

price (in €) Total value

(in €) 31/03/2025 36,000 8.501 8.450 8.530 306,030 01/04/2025 3,000 8.600 8.600 8.600 25,800 02/04/2025 9,000 8.523 8.510 8.540 76,710 03/04/2025 38,000 8.542 8.480 8.640 324,580 04/04/2025 39,000 8.292 8.140 8.480 323,400



On December 2, 2024 Ontex launched a share buy-back program to acquire a maximum of 1.5 million shares. The shares acquired will contribute to meeting Ontex’s obligations under its current and future long-term incentive plans. The share purchases will be spread over a seven-month period ending on June 30, 2025. The program is conducted under the terms and conditions of the authorization granted by the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting held on May 5, 2023, and is executed by an independent intermediary, who will make its decisions independently pursuant to a discretionary mandate.

Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30 investor.relations@ontexglobal.com

Media Catherine Weyne +32 53 33 36 22 corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com

