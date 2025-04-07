BIC: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on May 20, 2025 - Publication of Meeting notice

Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on 20 May 2025

Publication of Meeting notice

Clichy, France – April 7, 2025 - The shareholders of Société BIC are invited to participate to the Combined, Ordinary and Extraordinary, General Meeting of the Shareholders that will take place on Tuesday, May 20th, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. at the Cloud Business Center, 10 bis, rue du 4 Septembre, 75002 Paris.

The notice of meeting (avis de réunion valant avis de convocation) was published at the French official legal announcement publication (BALO) on Monday, April 7th, 2025 (n°42 - announcement 2500445) and includes the agenda, the draft text of the resolutions and the terms of participation and voting at this Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.

Documents and information concerning the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting will be made available to shareholders as provided by applicable regulations and notably on the BIC’s website at the following link: https://investors.bic.com/en-us/shareholders/assemblees-generales-annuelles.

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC’s commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 13,000 team members worldwide, BIC’s portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color™, BodyMark®, Cello®, Cristal®, Inkbox®, BIC Kids®, Lucky™, Rocketbook®, Tattly®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load™, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex™, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC’s full range of products visit www.bic.com . Follow BIC on LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .

