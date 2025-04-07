XRP News: ExoraPad Presale Soars To Over 70,000 XRP Raised, Could This Be The Next 100X Altcoin On XRP Blockchain?





CORK, Ireland, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the XRP ecosystem gains momentum, ExoraPad’s presale is rapidly becoming one of the most talked-about innovative DeFi projects on XRP Blockchain, recently surpassing an impressive milestone of 70,000 XRP raised.

ExoraPad Presale ends in less than three days, XRP whales and savvy investors are quickly securing their $EXP tokens before the presale concludes and the token lists at a guaranteed 25% premium on XRP DEX.

Following recent successful XRP ecosystem presales such as XRPTurbo, whose token skyrocketed by 700% after its recent exchange listing, investors are eagerly moving to replicate these impressive gains by flocking to ExoraPad’s presale.

Why Investors Are Betting Big on ExoraPad?

ExoraPad uniquely combines artificial intelligence technology with blockchain to offer unparalleled analytics capabilities and seamless project launches.

The platform is specifically engineered to identify, vet, and incubate top tier projects focused on Real-World Assets (RWAs), Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) and innovative DeFi solutions on XRPL. Its cutting-edge AI-driven framework ensures thorough due diligence, significantly reducing investment risk and maximizing potential returns for token holders.

The $EXP token itself is meticulously designed to deliver substantial value and exclusive benefits, including priority access to XRPL-based projects, lucrative staking rewards for passive income, and governance rights within the ExoraPad ecosystem.

Less Than 3 Days Left, 25% Immediate Premium at DEX Listing

With only a few days remaining until the presale window closes, the urgency to secure $EXP tokens has intensified.

Upon presale completion, ExoraPad’s $EXP token is confirmed to list immediately on XRP decentralized exchanges at a price set 25% higher than the presale price.

This creates an immediate profit opportunity, incentivizing investors to act now rather than wait and potentially miss out on significant short-term returns.

How to Join the ExoraPad Presale

Joining the ExoraPad presale is simple and straightforward:

Purchase XRP from trusted exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit.



Transfer XRP to your secure XRP-compatible wallet (e.g., Xaman Wallet or Ledger).



Visit the official presale site exorapad.com/presale and follow the provided instructions to secure your $EXP allocation.



Once the presale concludes, $EXP tokens will be airdropped directly to your wallet, preparing you for the imminent XRP DEX listing

Final Call—Secure Your Spot Now!

With the presale milestone surpassing 70,000 XRP raised, time is rapidly running out to become part of one of the XRP ecosystem’s most promising projects.

ExoraPad has quickly become the focal point of investors eager to capture the same explosive growth seen in recent XRPL project listings.

Join the presale now and position yourself at the forefront of XRP’s next big altcoin success story.

