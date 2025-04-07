Smart Glass and Smart Window Market to Reach $29.7 Billion, Globally, by 2034 at 16.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

DLC, Wilmington, Delaware , April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Smart Glass and Smart Window Market by Technology (Active and Passive), and End User (Automotive, Aviation, Marine, and Construction): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the smart glass and smart window market was valued at $6.7 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $29.7 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2025 to 2034.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the smart glass and smart window market is driven by several key factors such as the increasing demand for energy-efficient products, as these technologies help reduce energy consumption in buildings. In addition, there is rising awareness about the benefits of smart glass and smart windows, such as enhanced comfort, privacy, and aesthetic appeal. Furthermore, the global construction industry is experiencing significant growth, leading to higher adoption of these advanced materials in both residential and commercial projects. These factors collectively contribute to the expanding market for smart glass and smart windows.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025–2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $6.6 billion Market Size in 2034 $29.7 billion CAGR 16.5% No. of Pages in Report 216 Segments Covered Technology, End User, and Region Drivers Surge in Demand for Smart Glass-Based Products in the Construction Sector Stringent Government Regulations to Control Risk-Oriented Incidents Technological Advancements in Smart Glass and Window Solutions Opportunities Surge in demand for green building initiatives globally Restraint High-cost of smart glass and Window

Segment Highlights

By technology, the active segment held the largest market share in 2024, due to its superior energy efficiency and dynamic control over light transmission, which allows for better regulation of indoor environments. This technology is highly favored in both residential and commercial applications because it can adapt to changing light conditions, thereby reducing the need for artificial lighting and air conditioning. The ability to switch between transparent and opaque states provides privacy on demand, making it ideal for office spaces and homes. Additionally, advancements in active smart glass technologies, such as electrochromic and suspended particle devices, have made them more affordable and reliable, further driving their adoption in the market.

By end user, the construction segment dominated the market in 2024, owing to the increasing adoption of smart glass and windows in modern buildings for energy savings and enhanced aesthetics. Smart glass technologies are being integrated into new construction projects to meet stringent energy efficiency standards and to create more sustainable buildings. The ability to control light and heat transmission helps reduce energy consumption, leading to lower utility bills and a smaller carbon footprint. Moreover, the aesthetic appeal of smart glass, which can provide sleek, modern designs, is highly attractive to architects and builders. This trend is particularly strong in commercial buildings, where energy efficiency and design are critical factors.

Regional Outlook

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for smart glass and smart windows due to rapid urbanization, growth in construction activities, and supportive government initiatives promoting energy-efficient technologies. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are leading in adopting these technologies in both residential and commercial buildings. The booming construction industry, driven by increasing population and economic growth, creates high demand for innovative building materials. Additionally, government policies and incentives for green buildings encourage the use of smart glass to improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact. Meanwhile, LAMEA is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period due to rising investments in infrastructure and increasing awareness about energy-efficient technologies. Significant growth in construction activities, driven by economic development and urbanization, fuels the adoption of smart glass and smart windows. Government initiatives and incentives to promote green building practices further encourage the use of these advanced materials.

Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Key Players: -

Polytronix, Inc.

Gauzy

View Inc.

Saint Gobain

Gentex Corporation

Research Frontiers Incorporated

Smartglass International,

AGC Inc.

Ravenbrick LLC (Ravenwindow)

PLEOTINT LLC.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global smart glass and smart window market. These players have adopted strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In January 2022 - View, Inc. partnered with Bjarke Ingels to provide sustainable materials and carbon neutrality in operations. The partnership is expected to feature View Smart Windows, which adjusts automatically to provide continuous access to natural light and outdoor views while minimizing heat and glare.

In December 2023 - Saint-Gobain's subsidiaries SageGlass, and Vetrotech collaborated to equip Geneva's Alto Pont-Rouge building with advanced glazing solutions. The SageGlass Harmony® smart double glazing is integrated with CONTRAFLAM fireproof safety glass. This combination optimizes natural light, reduces glare and heat, and meets stringent fire protection standards. The project underwent two years of development, including rigorous testing, and has been certified by TÜV Rheinland Nederland BV.

On July 20, 2024 - SageGlass, a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, introduced RealTone, an advanced electrochromic glass that eliminates the typical "blue hue," offering a more neutral and true-to-life color experience. This innovation maintains the performance benefits of electrochromic technology, such as superior glare control, and thermal regulation, while enhancing aesthetic appeal. RealTone is compatible with SageGlass's existing product lines, including Harmony and specialized coatings like Bright Silver™ and bird-friendly solutions, providing architects with greater design flexibility.

Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Segmentation Overview:

By Technology

Active

Passive

By End User

Automotive

Aviation

Marine

Construction

By Region

North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA: Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

