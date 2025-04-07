Shapellx Enters Nordstrom Online Marketplace, Ushering in a New Era of Multichannel Retail

ORLANDO, Fla., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shapellx , a leading women’s shapewear brand, today announced its entrance into Nordstrom Online Marketplace. Now available on Nordstrom’s premium retail online platform, Shapellx will offer consumers unparalleled convenience to experience its award-winning collections, with the goal of empowering women and promoting confidence for all.

The Nordstrom launch marks a pivotal step in Shapellx’s broader retail strategy, signaling its determination to become more accessible across diverse platforms. This milestone further underscores Shapellx’s position as a leader in shapewear, through its innovative designs, advanced fabric technologies, and rigorous industrial tests.

“At Shapellx, we prioritize customers’ voices and needs just as much as we embrace the curves and the uniqueness of beauty,” said Shane Shi, Vice President of Shapellx. “Partnering with Nordstrom aligns with our commitment to empowering women with body-positive, high-performance shapewear. We’re proud to continue redefining industry standards with a strong message on body positivity and product innovation.”

With its Nordstrom debut and bold retail vision, Shapellx looks forward to connecting with Nordstrom consumers who are seeking inclusive and comfortable intimate apparel. This partnership strengthens Shapellx’s role as a trailblazer in shapewear by empowering women to embrace confidence and comfort in every moment.

Being recognized by the 2025 American Good Design Awards, Shapellx's two award-winning products stand with strong innovation and design standards to deliver unparalleled comfort, support, and style.

As the brand continues its momentum, Shapellx looks forward to unveiling INNER ARMOR 2.0, a next generation shapewear line that blends fashion with functionality. To celebrate their continued growth, Shapellx will also collaborate with TikTok for a Super Brand Day integrated campaign.

For more information, visit our website at https://www.shapellx.com/. To keep up with the brand, follow along on Instagram and TikTok .

About Shapellx

Shapellx is a full-category shapewear brand dedicated to providing women with exceptional comfort and support. Shapellx offers thoughtfully designed solutions that blend style with functionality, empowering women to feel confident and at ease every day. Visit https://www.shapellx.com/ for more information.

Contact:

Olivia

press@shapellx.com