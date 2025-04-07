Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations – Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before May 27, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights – ATNM

NEW YORK, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Actinium" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATNM) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Actinium investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between October 31, 2022 and August 2, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/actinium-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=140998&wire=3

ATNM investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) the Company’s data from the Phase 3 Sierra trial was unlikely to satisfy the FDA’s guidelines for the acceptance and approval of the Company’s targeted radiotherapy, Iomab-B BLA; (2) the additional analyses, including long-term follow-ups that purportedly demonstrated a trend towards improved Overall Survival that the Company provided to the FDA in an attempt to mitigate the Sierra Trial’s poor OS data were unlikely to satisfy the FDA’s guidelines for the acceptance and approval of the Company’s Iomab-B BLA; (3) as a result, the FDA would likely refuse to review the Iomab-B BLA or, if it did consider that BLA, that the application in its current form was unlikely to be approved; and (4), as a result, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Actinium during the relevant time frame, you have until May 27, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com