Viatris Inc. Stockholder Notice: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Against VTRS

SAN DIEGO, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) securities between August 8, 2024 and February 26, 2025. Viatris is a global healthcare company that supplies medicines to patients across more than 165 countries and territories via its 26 manufacturing and packaging sites worldwide.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Misled Investors Regarding the Impact of the Failed Inspection of its Indore, India Facility

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose the truth about the failed inspection of Viatris' Indore, India facility, which resulted in the FDA issuing a warning letter and import alert. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose precisely when the inspection occurred, how long the remediation efforts had been implemented, or the financial impact of the existing and continued remediation efforts. Defendants further failed to disclose which products were subject to the FDA warning letter, which products were subject to exemptions, and the significance of the restricted products with respect to the Company’s existing financials and future projections, and for which the Company believed it would obtain exemptions.

On February 27, 2025, Viatris announced disappointing financial results, which it attributed to "the expected financial impact from Indore facility warning letter and import alert." On this news, the price of Viatris ' common stock fell from $11.24 per share on February 26, 2025, to $9.53 per share on February 27, 2025, a decline of about 15.21%.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Viatris Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by June 3, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

