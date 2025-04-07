Netcompany - Reduction of Share Capital in Netcompany Group A/S

Company announcement

No. 11/2025

7 April 2025

At the Annual General Meeting on 4 March 2025, a decision was passed to reduce the share capital by DKK 2,500,000 by cancelling 2,500,000 treasury shares.

No objections to the share capital reduction have been received. Thus, registration of the share capital reduction was made by the Danish Business Authority on 7 April 2025.

Following the cancellation of the 2,500,000 shares, the share capital of Netcompany Group A/S has a current nominal value of DKK 47,500,000 divided into 47,500,000 shares with a face value of DKK 1, corresponding to a total of 47,500,000 voting rights.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO, + 45 51 19 32 24

Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

