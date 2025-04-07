Netcompany - Treasury shares falling below 5% of share capital

Company announcement

No. 12/2025

7 April 2025

Treasury shares falling below 5% of share capital

At the Annual General Meeting on 4 March 2025, a decision was passed to reduce the share capital by DKK 2,500,000 by cancelling 2,500,000 treasury shares.

As a result of the cancellation of the 2,500,000 treasury shares, Netcompany’s ownership of treasury shares is now below 5% of the total share capital cf. the Danish Capital Markets Act, section 31.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO, + 45 51 19 32 24

Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

