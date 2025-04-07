Sports.com Strikes Major Deal With Telecom Giant Orange to Bring Sports Streaming to Millions Across Africa and the Middle East

LONDON, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports.com, a global leader in digital sports entertainment and a wholly-owned brand of Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW), has announced a partnership with Orange Middle East and Africa S.A. to provide sports video streaming and news content on Max it, Orange’s revolutionary super-app. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Sports.com’s global growth strategy, offering millions of users across Africa and the Middle East access to premier sports content.

Building on the success of its My Orange and Orange Money applications—used by over 22 million customers daily—Orange launched Max it, an innovative super-app designed to transform digital engagement across Africa and the Middle East. Developed by the Orange teams in Africa specifically for the region, Max it integrates telecommunications, financial services, and e-commerce into a single, user-friendly interface—simplifying daily life for millions.

As part of its strategy to deliver a comprehensive digital experience, Max it now incorporates Sports.com’s offerings—introducing world-class sports content into its growing ecosystem. Users can now access live sports coverage, real-time updates, 24/7 news, and exclusive documentaries—bringing the excitement of sports directly to their fingertips. This collaboration reinforces Sports.com’s commitment to delivering localized and accessible sports content, aligning with Max it’s mission to simplify and enhance everyday life.

Making Sports Accessible to Millions

The inclusion of Sports.com’s premium content on Max it unlocks unprecedented access to top-tier sports programming for users across the Ivory Coast, Senegal, Mali, and beyond. Leveraging Orange’s extensive network and Max it’s wide reach, Sports.com is delivering sports content in a way that resonates with local audiences—meeting the growing demand for real-time updates and high-quality video experiences.

Max it is universally accessible—open to users across all mobile operators and offering a variety of payment options. Sports.com enhances this inclusivity by offering a diverse range of sports content, including football, motorsports, cricket, boxing, MMA, and more, catering to the region's deep passion for sports and related content.

With multi-language support and localized content, the platform ensures fans can stay connected to their favorite teams and events—wherever they are.

Sports Engagement for the Future

Orange expects Max it to reach 45 million active users by the end of 2025, with smartphone adoption across Africa and the Middle East projected to climb to 61%. By integrating Sports.com into Max it, Sports.com is creating a digital destination for sports enthusiasts—blending cutting-edge technology with compelling, regionally tailored content.

Sports.com: Expanding Reach and Content Offerings

This partnership is the latest achievement in Sports.com’s global expansion. Recent milestones include:

PlanetSport Collaboration – Launched white-label services in Rwanda, Kenya, and Ethiopia, reaching more than 100 million fans.

Centili Partnership – Expanded coverage across all four major telecom operators in South Africa, boosting distribution and engagement.

Bango PLC Partnership – Leveraged Bango’s Digital Vending Machine® to broaden global access.

Clickshakers Partnership – Launched in Singapore with Singtel, with upcoming launches in the UK and France via partnerships with leading telecom providers including Orange, SFR, and Bouygues Telecom.

Through these strategic collaborations, Sports.com has positioned itself as a global leader in branded, localized sports content—delivering tailored experiences directly to consumers’ mobile devices.

Comprehensive Sports Coverage

Sports.com now delivers content across more than 40 sports and live events globally including football, motorsports, basketball, tennis, rugby, cricket, boxing, MMA, and more. From global leagues like the UEFA Champions League and Formula 1 to regional highlights such as the Saudi Pro League and CAF Champions League, Sports.com continues to offer fans unparalleled access to world-class sports entertainment.

Marc Bircham, Director of Sports at Sports.com, commented:

“Our strategy centers on partnering with mobile network operators to deliver localized, branded sports content. By meeting the growing demand for engaging sports video content and leveraging established telecom networks, we’re connecting large-scale audiences directly to our platform. This deal with Orange exemplifies our commitment to innovation and inclusion. Partnering with Max it enhances the app’s offerings, further cementing its status as a must-have digital service across all our target regions.”

Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of Sports.com and Lottery.com, added:

“Integrating our offering into Max it represents an incredible opportunity to connect with millions of sports fans in one of the world’s most dynamic regions. By leveraging Orange’s innovative super-app, we’re providing users with seamless, inclusive, and premium access to sports content—tailored to meet their needs.”

About Sports.com

Sports.com is building to be the premier destination for sports entertainment, offering an unparalleled array of interactive and engaging content. For more information, visit www.sports.com.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com is a technology company transforming how players engage with lotteries and sports entertainment through its digital platforms. As the parent company of Sports.com, Lottery.com aims to create a global hub for sports content—delivering innovative programming and immersive experiences to fans worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.sports.com.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, any future findings from ongoing review of the Company’s internal accounting controls, additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review, the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company’s ability to become current with its SEC reports, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on June 4, 2024, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.