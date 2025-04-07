Virgin Islands Boating Expo Set to Open in less than 40 Days in St Thomas, USVI

ST THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Virgin Islands Boat Expo (VIBE.vi), recognized as the Caribbean's premier boat show, is set to open its doors in just 50 days at the IGY Marine Yacht Haven Grande, St Thomas, USVI, May 15-18, 2025.





Vibe show team meeting exhibitors

As the anticipation builds, the Virgin Islands Boating Expo is gearing up to present an unparalleled experience that highlights the vibrant culture and rich maritime heritage of the Caribbean. Attendees can expect to explore a diverse array of boats, from luxury catamarans and powerboats to innovative watercraft, all set against the stunning backdrop of the US Virgin Islands.

"The Virgin Islands Boat Expo is more than just a boat show; it's a celebration of the Caribbean's unique boating lifestyle," said Staci Smith, Director of the Virgin Islands Boating Expo. "We are thrilled to welcome visitors to St Thomas and showcase the best of what our region has to offer."

In addition to the impressive lineup of boats and marine products from dealers of global brands such as Fountaine Pajot, Lagoon, Axopar, Grady White, Pursuit and Tiara, the Virgin Islands Boat Expo will also highlight marine products and services from sponsors such as the USVI Department of Tourism, Lats and Atts magazine, Azul Marine Lending, Charter Smarter and many more.

Why Exhibit at the Virgin Islands Boat Expo?

Exclusive Access to High-Value Clients – Connect with qualified buyers, charter companies, and affluent boating enthusiasts in a premier Caribbean setting.

Showcase Your Brand – Gain maximum visibility among top-tier industry players and potential customers eager for the latest marine innovations and services.

Networking & Business Development – Build strategic relationships with brokers, dealers, and marine service providers from across the Caribbean and beyond.

Prime Location – Held in the heart of the Virgin Islands, a global hotspot for luxury yachting and marine tourism, ensuring a high volume of serious buyers and decision-makers.

Why Attend the Virgin Islands Boat Expo?

See the Latest Boats & Yachts – Explore a lineup of new and pre-owned vessels, including sailboats, powerboats, and luxury yachts.

Exclusive Deals & Special Offers – Take advantage of show-only pricing and promotions from leading dealers and brokers.

Meet the Experts – Engage with top manufacturers, charter companies, and marine service providers for insights and advice.

Family-Friendly Fun – With entertainment, food, and interactive exhibits, there’s something for every boating enthusiast to enjoy.

Register Now

With high demand for exhibitor spots and sponsorship opportunities, registration is essential to guarantee participation. Visit https://vibe.vi/exhibitors or call +1 340 642 0656.

Show visitors can also purchase tickets now at https://vibe.vi/attend/.

Don’t miss this chance to be part of the Caribbean’s premier boat show and experience the latest innovations in boating firsthand.





VIBE.vi show photo album

About Virgin Islands Boating Expo

The Virgin Islands Boat Expo (VIBE.vi) is the premier boat show of the Caribbean, held annually in May at IGY Marine Yacht Haven Grande, St Thomas, USVI. The Expo is managed by the Virgin Islands Professional Charter Association (VIPCA.org)

Press inquiries

Virgin Islands Boating Expo https://vibe.vi

Staci Smith / Josie Tucci info@vibe.vi

+1 340 6420 656

5304 Yacht Haven Grande,

Suite 105, VI 00802

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d91c3ebc-4f3b-4ec6-8601-1ceddf333e30

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dcd47078-11ed-49b5-a4ff-5ad5d3affa7e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bdb0e2d8-2c9d-4a38-a397-22d0a8b18f5e