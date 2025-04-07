Abacus Global Management Well-Positioned Amid Market Volatility

ORLANDO, Fla., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Global Management (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABL), a leader in the alternative asset management space, commented on the ongoing macro environment, noting that it remains well-positioned to capitalize on current market volatility, according to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jay Jackson. The Company’s unique business model provides it with clear strategic advantages in uncertain market conditions.

In a recent earnings call, Mr. Jackson highlighted two key factors driving the Company’s strong position:

First, market uncertainty typically prompts individuals and their financial advisors to seek alternative liquidity sources. Many clients discover untapped value in their life insurance policies that Abacus can help them access needed liquidity, creating increased origination opportunities during volatile periods.

Second, during times of market turbulence, investors increasingly seek uncorrelated alternative assets to diversify their portfolios. Abacus’ specialized offerings, including fourth and fifth round funds, have attracted significant interest from registered investment advisors looking for differentiated yield products for their clients.

The recent acquisition of Carlisle Management Company further strengthens Abacus’ market position by expanding its product lineup. Carlisle’s GP/LP-style funds have generated particularly strong demand from advisors seeking alternative investment options.

This dual advantage—serving both consumers seeking liquidity and investors pursuing uncorrelated assets—creates a resilient, cycle-tested business model.

Additionally, Abacus’ balance sheet and liquidity position remain strong with cash and cash equivalents of $128.8 million and balance sheet policy assets of $371.4 million as of December 31, 2024, and it continues to have availability under its share repurchase program.

You can listen to Mr. Jackson’s direct response regarding the Company’s advantageous positioning in the volatile market here.

About Abacus Global Management

Abacus Global Management (NASDAQ: ABL) is a leading financial services company specializing in alternative asset management, data-driven wealth solutions, technology innovations, and institutional services. With a focus on longevity-based assets and personalized financial planning, Abacus leverages proprietary data analytics and decades of industry expertise to deliver innovative solutions that optimize financial outcomes for individuals and institutions worldwide.

