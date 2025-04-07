Information mensuelle relative au nombre total des droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social

PARIS, 07 avr. 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Place de cotation : Euronext Growth
ISIN code: FR0010425595
|Date
|Nombre total d’actions
composant le capital social
|Nombre total de droits de vote
|31/03/2025
|100 290 078
|89 046 759
Pour de plus amples informations sur Cellectis, veuillez contacter :
Contacts média :
Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, +33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, media@cellectis.com
Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO, +33 (0)7 76 77 46 93
Contact pour les relations avec les investisseurs :
Arthur Stril, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Business Officer, +1 (347) 809 5980, investors@cellectis.com
Pièce jointe