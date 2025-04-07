Stifel Completes Acquisition of B. Riley Employee Advisors

ST. LOUIS, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced the completion of its acquisition of 36 B. Riley employee advisors, representing total assets under management of approximately $4 billion.

“We are very excited to welcome our new colleagues from B. Riley,” said Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel. “Adding this team of talented advisors is yet another example of our commitment to expanding Stifel’s premier Global Wealth Management business.”

In 2024, Stifel’s Global Wealth Management business recorded record annual revenue of $3.3 billion with more than $500 billion in total client assets. Stifel was also ranked No. 1 in overall employee-advisor satisfaction for a second straight year, according to the annual J.D. Power U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction Study.

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

