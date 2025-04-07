Class Action Reminder for GERN Investors: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Geron Corporation (GERN) Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that securities class action lawsuits have been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Geron Corporation (“Geron”) (NASDAQ: GERN) on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired Geron securities between February 28, 2024, and February 25, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lead plaintiff deadline is May 12, 2025.

The complaints allege that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Geron’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations; (2) in truth, Geron’s optimistic reports of its primary product, RYTELO’s, launch success and potential growth fell short of reality as the impacts of seasonality, existing competition, and the burden of continued monitoring played a much more significant role in patient starts than Defendants had implied; (3) RYTELO lacked the necessary awareness to penetrate the market, resulting in an inability for Geron to capitalize on the purportedly significant unmet need for the drug, particularly among first-line patients and those outside the academic setting; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS:

Geron investors may, no later than May 12, 2025, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

