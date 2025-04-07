35th Annual National Suicide Prevention Conference in Richmond Hill, Ontario

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention (CASP) is thrilled to announce the 35th Annual National Suicide Prevention Conference, scheduled to take place May 14 - 16, 2025, at the Sheraton Parkway Toronto North Hotel & Suites in Richmond Hill, Ontario. This signature event brings together a diverse range of stakeholders, including researchers, front-line clinicians, individuals with lived experience.

This year’s theme, ‘Lean In and Listen,’ encourages us to foster conversations that enhance understanding, inspire transformative change, and advocate for inclusive, evidence-based practices. The conference will offer engaging plenary sessions, specialized breakout sessions, First People’s teachings, opportunities for networking, and events that support hope and healing.

Seats are limited and early registration is encouraged. Take advantage of our press release discount code LEANinLISTEN to receive 15% off your conference registration and/or Healing Day registration. This discount code is effective from April 8, 2025, and expires on Friday April 18, 2025.

Breakout sessions feature five distinct streams of knowledge sharing including Indigenous Life Promotion, People with Lived Experience, Populations, Occupations, and Research & Trends providing unique perspectives and innovative programming from the suicide prevention and life promotion sector.

Esteemed keynote speakers featured at this year’s conference include:

Mike Landsberg, a veteran broadcaster and former host of TSN’s Off The Record and founder of #SickNotWeak.

a veteran broadcaster and former host of TSN’s Off The Record and founder of #SickNotWeak. Dr. Sally Spencer-Thomas , a clinical psychologist, award-winning mental health advocate and co-founder and President of United Suicide Survivors International.

, a clinical psychologist, award-winning mental health advocate and co-founder and President of United Suicide Survivors International. Charlie Angus who launched the push for a National Suicide Prevention Action Plan and was named a Champion for Mental Health by the Canadian Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health.

who launched the push for a National Suicide Prevention Action Plan and was named a Champion for Mental Health by the Canadian Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health. Dr. Marie-Claude Geoffroy, an associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry at McGill University and the Douglas Mental Health University Institute, Canada Research Chair in Youth Suicide Prevention, and a clinical psychologist.

A pre-conference Healing Day event will be hosted on Tuesday, May 13 by CASP’s Lived Experience Working Group, Healing Day is intended for anyone who has experienced thoughts or behaviours related to suicide or a loss by suicide, including people with lived experience, family members, friends, clinicians, caregivers and researchers impacted by suicide. This day provides attendees with experiential workshops and sessions that offer new tools and resources to support their unique healing journeys, including Hope and Healing Sessions, Kintsugi, Digital Storytelling, Poetry and more.

For more information, to view the program, and to register, visit the official website: https://suicideprevention.ca/canadian-national-suicide-prevention-conference-casp/

CASP envisions a Canada without Suicide and is a pan-Canadian organization that provides advocacy, communication, and resources on suicide prevention and life promotion. Learn more www.suicideprevention.ca