Trinidad and Tobago Strengthens Women, Peace, and Security Framework in Ongoing Preparations for National Action Plan Launch

Celebrating at the Launch of the Women, Peace and Security National Action Plan of Trinidad and Tobago at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre on Wednesday 26th March, 2025 were (centre) the Honourable Ayanna Webster-Roy, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Central Administrative Services Tobago, Gender and Child Affairs, and the National AIDS Coordinating Committee; (L-R) Mr. Stuart Shaw, Counsellor, High Commission of Canada; Delfina Garcia Hamilton, UN Women Representative; Sahana Dharmapuri, Vice President, Our Secure Future; Kurt Meyer, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister, Gender and Child Affairs; His Excellency Michael Callan, High Commissioner for Canada to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; Joanna Kazana, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, Curacao, Sint Maarten and Suriname; Je’nille Maraj, Planning and Coordination Specialist, UN Women Multi-Country Office – Caribbean; Mirsad Jacevic, Fellow, Our Secure Future; and Dr. Dylan Kerrigan Peace and Development Officer, Office of the UN Resident Coordinator, Trinidad and Tobago.

Photo credit: UN Women

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A two-day technical workshop served as a culminating event in a series of preparatory activities ahead of the official launch of Trinidad and Tobago’s National Action Plan (NAP) on Women, Peace and Security (WPS).

Hosted by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago in collaboration with Our Secure Future (OSF) and UN Women, the high-level workshop brought together key government officials, civil society representatives, and international partners to finalise the operational framework for implementing the WPS NAP, ensuring it moves from policy to action.

A Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) National Action Plan (NAP) outlines a comprehensive strategy to enhance women's participation in peace processes, ensure their protection from violence in conflict, and integrate gender perspectives into national security and peacebuilding efforts. The NAP sets clear objectives and actions to advance women’s roles in preventing conflict, promoting peace, and fostering long-term stability, making gender equality an essential component of global and national security.

Research has shown that when women are involved in peace work, it is more sustainable. Peace is more lasting.

Participants focused on enhancing implementation strategies, strengthening monitoring and evaluation frameworks, and reinforcing coordination mechanisms to ensure sustained, long-term impact. Through interactive exercises and cross-sectoral discussions, they engaged with organisations in similar and diverse sectors, fostering open, productive dialogue. These exchanges led to the development of practical, actionable strategies that will drive the successful implementation of the WPS NAP across multiple sectors.

Kurt Meyer, Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister brought remarks on behalf of the Honourable Ayanna Webster-Roy, Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Gender and Child Affairs: “I can assure you that the Government of Trinidad and Tobago recognises the need for conflict resolution, women’s safety and resources in our recovery efforts to build sustainable and peaceful communities. Our country is not in an active conflict zone, but we continue to see high rates of armed violence, which results in killings, gang activity and Gender-based Violence and other forms of violence. This situation of non-peace affects women and girls disproportionately [...] The National Action Plan serves as a vital tool to advance the WPS Agenda and ensuring women’s full and meaningful participation in addressing peace and security challenges.”

Je’nille Maraj, Planning and Coordination Specialist with the UN Women Multi-Country Office – Caribbean facilitated a review of the justification, methodology and vision of the NAP. She said: “UN Women has been on this journey with Trinidad and Tobago, supporting the process to develop the NAP. It started with smaller dialogues and transitioned into a national workshop and then there was high level buy-in from the level of the Government to commit to developing a national action plan; and we had civil society consultations through the WPS multi-sector advisory group. The workshop will now help us understand how to implement the plan and what will work best.”

Sahana Dharmapuri, Vice-President of Our Secure Future said: “The Trinidad and Tobago National Action Plan is unique in that it is only one of the National Action Plans I have seen that uses the concept of non-peace and talks about a country that is not necessarily in conflict, but recognises the problem of violence in society and having to address that to create durable peace. Your ability to operationalise this is going to be really important, not just for the region but for many other countries in the world as an example on how to use this policy tool.”

Mirsad Jacevic, Facilitator and WPS NAP Expert said: “Your (Trinidad and Tobago) leadership is showing in terms of this design process. [...] The purpose of the workshop is to give a head start and concrete tools that are focused on implementation. We looked through the plan with a specific focus on what each Ministry or organisation is supposed to be doing and how it can operationalise this ambitious and clear national plan, which is a strategic global commitment.”

A significant feature of the workshop was the engagement of key stakeholders in defining clear accountability measures to track the NAP’s progress in the short and long term. Sessions also emphasised the critical role of civil society organisations in implementation, ensuring a participatory and inclusive approach.

The National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security was launched on March 26, 2025.

About Gender and Child Affairs, Office of the Prime Minister

The Gender and Child Affairs Division is the national focal point for gender and development as well as the national child protection machinery in Trinidad and Tobago. The Division works to promote gender equity and equality through the process of gender mainstreaming in all Government policies, programmes and projects. In addition, it's vision is to ensure all boys and girls are happy, healthy and confident that their rights are respected, protected and promoted, to facilitate their holistic development towards achieving their fullest potential as active contributors to society.

http://opm-gca.gov.tt/

About Our Secure Future

Our Secure Future (OSF) believes that women make the crucial difference in achieving more effective governance and lasting peace and security outcomes. OSF aims to strengthen the Women, Peace and Security movement by amplifying women’s voices, strengthening the global network of women peacebuilders, and promoting committed action by multiple stakeholders to turn policy into practice.

https://oursecurefuture.org/ .

About UN Women

UN Women is the United Nations (UN) organization dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women. A global champion for women and girls, UN Women was established to accelerate progress on meeting their needs worldwide. UN Women supports UN Member States as they set global standards for achieving gender equality and works with governments and civil society to design laws, policies, programs and services needed to ensure that the standards are effectively implemented and truly benefit women and girls.

https://caribbean.unwomen.org .

