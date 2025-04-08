TGS Q1 2025 Operational Update

OSLO, Norway (8 April 2025) – TGS ASA (“TGS”), a leading global provider of energy data and intelligence routinely publishes a quarterly operational update six working days after quarter-end.

The table below shows TGS’ normalized Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) crew count:

Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Normalized crew count Contract1 2.8 1.9 Normalized crew count Multi-client1 0.2 0.0

1) The table shows the average number of crews in operation when assuming a normalized crew size.



The table below shows TGS’ allocation of active seismic streamer 3D vessel capacity2:

Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Contract 37% 36% Multi-client 36% 30% Steaming 11% 7% Yard 3% 6% Stacked/Standby 13% 21% Number of vessels 6 7

2) The statistics include only active seismic 3D streamer vessels (capacity working on New Energy Solutions projects are excluded). The Ramform Vanguard was converted into a dual-purpose seismic and offshore wind vessel in Q2 2024. Cold -stacked vessels are excluded from the statistics.

Based on a preliminary financial review, TGS expects Q1 2025 multi-client investment to be approximately USD 130 million.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented: “We are pleased with the Q1 2025 asset utilization, showing significant year-on-year improvement. Additionally, we saw healthy multi-client activity levels, particularly in frontier areas, and higher-than-expected investments in new data this quarter. Despite short term uncertainty in geopolitics, TGS is well positioned to help our clients realize exploration ambitions from a combination of a strong balance sheet, leading assets and technologies and the world’s largest multi-client data library.”

TGS will release its Q1 2025 results at 07:00 a.m. CEST on 9 May 2025. CEO Kristian Johansen and CFO Sven Børre Larsen will present the results at 09:00 a.m. CEST during a live presentation and webcast. The presentation will take place at House of Oslo, Ruseløkkveien 34, 0251 Oslo and is open to the public.

The webcast can be followed live via this link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20250509_2/

