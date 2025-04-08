B2B E-Commerce Market, Marketplaces and Payments Trends Report 2024-2028: Marketplaces Transform Global Procurement, Led by Alibaba.com in Asia-Pacific and Amazon Business in North America

Dublin, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B2B E-Commerce Market, Marketplaces and Payments Trends 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

AI, blockchain, and SaaS are reshaping B2B operations. Virtual cards, expected to grow over 250% by 2028, enhance security and speed, while AI optimizes inventory, logistics, and demand forecasting. Marketplaces are using AI to streamline procurement and offer tailored solutions for customers.

Regional shifts in B2B growth

North America leads digital adoption, with 80% of U.S. B2B transactions going digital by 2025. Asia-Pacific drives global growth, with India's B2B market set to surpass €115 billion by 2027. Latin America's online transactions will hit 80% by 2024, while MEA sees steady expansion with platforms like Tradeling boosting trade.

Digital marketplaces on the rise

B2B marketplaces are revolutionizing procurement globally. Alibaba.com leads Asia-Pacific with almost USD 130 billion in revenue, while Amazon Business in North America is set to exceed USD 65 billion by 2026. Europe's 250+ marketplaces, including leaders like ManoMano, are driving growth.

Questions Covered:

How is artificial intelligence (AI) being used in the B2B online payments market?

What is the projected growth of the global B2B E-Commerce market in terms of GMV from 2022 to 2026?

What are the top challenges B2B buyers face when making purchases online?

What is the projected value of global B2B payments by 2028?

What are the key trends influencing B2B E-Commerce marketplaces in Europe in 2024?

Countries Covered:

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Thailand

Indonesia

U.S.

UK

Germany

France

Netherlands

Brazil

UAE

Mexico

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. Global B2B E-Commerce Market, Marketplace, and Payments Trends

Overview of B2B E-Commerce Market Trends, July 2024

B2B E-Commerce GMV, in USD trillion, 2022 & 2026f

Share of B2B Buyers Who Conduct Research Online Before Purchasing, in %, 2023e

Top B2B Purchase Obstructions, in % of Business Buyers, 2023e

Share of B2B Buyers Who Grade Their B2B E-Commerce Experience as "Excellent", in %, 2023

Share of B2B Buyers Who Prefer to Place Orders Online Through Suppliers' Websites, in %, 2023

Share of B2B Buyers Who Believe That an Easy And Accurate Online Web Store Experience Is Important, in %, 2023

Share of B2B Buyers Who Say That They Prefer to Place Repeat Orders Online, in %, 2023

Share of B2B Buyers Who Prefer to Place Complex And High Value Orders Online, in %, 2023

Agreed Information/Data Needed From Supplier When Ordering Online, in % of Business Buyers, 2023

Information/Data Needed From Supplier When Ordering Online, in % of Business Buyers, 2023

Share of B2B Buyers Who Have at Least One Reason That Prevents Them From Placing Orders Online, in %, 2023

Top Hurdles to Online Purchasing, in % of Business Buyers, 2023

Share of Web Store B2B Orders Experiencing Order Errors, in %, 2023

Share of B2B Buyers Reporting Being Put Off From Ordering Online Due to Order Errors, in %, 2023

Share of B2B Orders Placed Via Web Stores Experiencing Order Errors, by Buyer Segments, in % of Business Buyers, 2023

Share of B2B Buyers Who Would Switch Suppliers If Another B2B Web Store Offered a Better Experience, in %, 2023

Share of B2B Buyers Who Are Likely to Switch to Another Supplier, by Buyer Segments, in % of Business Buyers, 2023

Share of B2B Buyers Who Believe That a Bad Buying Experience Impacts Their Relationship With the Supplier to Some Extent, in %, 2023

Social Media Platforms Informing Recent B2B Purchase Decisions, in % of Business Buyers, December 2022

Share of SMBs That Plan to Boost Their Online Procurement Spending in the Coming Year, in %, 2023

Share of SMB B2B Buyers Who Expect Their Online Spend to Increase in the Next Year, by Industry, in % of SMB Business Buyers, 2024e

Top Reasons to Increase Online Spend, in % of Business Buyers, 2024e

Most Important Aspects When Purchasing Online, in % of Business Buyers, 2024e

Share of B2B Software Buyers Who Say That Service Providers/Implementers Are a Factor in Their Software Decision-Making Process, in %, March 2024

Time When B2B Software Buyers Consider Service Providers, in % of B2B Software Buyers, March 2024

ROI Expectations, in % of B2B Software Buyers, March 2024

Breakdown of Who Has Final Software Purchase Decision-Making Power, by Position/Department, in %, March 2024

Share of B2B Software Buyers Who Report That The Selection of Software Purchases Is Always or Frequently Consensus-Based, in %, March 2024

Share of B2B Executives Being CFOs That Always or Frequently Hold the Final Decision-Making Power in the Software Selection Process, in %, March 2024

Breakdown of Anticipated Change in Software Purchase Spend by 2025, in %, March 2024

Areas in Which Software Purchases Having AI Functionality Is "Very Important", by Software Type, in % of B2B Software Buyers, March 2024

Areas in Which Software Purchases Having AI Functionality Is "Important", by Software Type, in % of B2B Software Buyers, March 2024

Areas in Which Software Purchases Having AI Functionality Is "Somewhat Important", by Software Type, in % of B2B Software Buyers, March 2024

Areas in Which Software Purchases Having AI Functionality Is "Not At all Important", by Software Type, in % of B2B Software Buyers, March 2024

Most Effective Sales Channels, in % of Respondents, 2022

Sales Channels Used to Research And Evaluate Suppliers, in % of Companies, 2019 & 2022

Most Present Sectors on Third-Party Marketplaces, in % of Companies, December 2022

Companies' That Are Winning Market Share Approach to Sales Channels, in % of Companies, December 2022

Impact of Market Growth Strategies, by Company Type, in % of Companies, 2022

Share of Companies That Are Winning Market Share That Are on Industry-Specific Marketplaces, in %, December 2022

Share of Companies That Are Losing Market Share That Are on Industry-Specific Marketplaces, in %, December 2022

Share of Companies That Are Winning Market Share That Are Selling Their Products Online Through a Third-Party Marketplace, in %, December 2022

Share of Companies That Are Losing Market Share That Are Selling Their Products Online Through a Third-Party Marketplace, in %, December 2022

Implementation Level of Online Marketplaces of Winning vs. Losing Companies, in % of Companies, December 2022

Areas in Which a Marketplace is Preferred Over a Traditional B2C E-Commerce Platform, in % of Business Buyers, 2024e

Share of B2B Buyers Who Would Actively Prefer to Shop On a Manufacturer's Marketplace vs. a General Purpose B2B Marketplace, in %, 2024e

Share of B2B Buyers Who Are Indifferent About Shopping On a Manufacturer's Marketplace vs. a General Purpose B2B Marketplace, in %, 2024e

B2B Marketplaces VC Funding Value, in USD billion, in % of Year-on-Year Change, 2020-2023

Breakdown of VC Funding Amount And Round Count, by Vertical vs. Horizontal Marketplaces, in %, 2020-2023

Breakdown of Marketplace VC Funding, by Type of Marketplace, in %, January 2024

Amazon Business: B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Profile, October 2024

B2B Payment Market Trends, July 2024

AI Use in the B2B Payments Market, July 2024

B2B Payment Value, in USD trillion, 2024e & 2028f

B2B Card Payment Value, in USD trillion, 2024e & 2028f

B2B Virtual Card Payment Value, in USD trillion, 2024e & 2028f

B2B Payment Channel Growth by 2028, in %, 2024e

Share of B2B Distributors Who Plan to Overhaul Their Digital Presence, in %, 2022

Price Sensitivity Affecting B2B Buying Choices, by Region, in % of Business Buyers, 2023e

Share of Business Buyers Whose B2B Purchase Was Postponed Due to Various Reasons, in %, 2023e

Top Reasons Causing a Delay or Discontinuation in a B2B Purchase, in % of Business Buyers, 2023e

Share of Millennial And Gen Z Business Buyers Who Face Challenges That Prolong Their Purchasing Decision, in %, 2023e

Share of Gen X And Boomers That Did Not Report Hinderances in B2B Purchases, in %, 2023e

Share of Younger Business Buyers That Reported Difficulties in Achieving Consensus Within Their Teams Regarding Vendor Choices, in %, 2023e

Breakdown of B2B Invoice Payment Time, by Country, in % of Total Value of B2B Invoices, Q2 2023 & 2024

Breakdown of Expectation of Change in B2B Customer Payment Practices Over the Next 12 Months, in % of Companies, Q2 2023 & 2024

4. APAC B2B E-Commerce Market, Marketplace, and Payments Trends

4.1. Regional

4.2. China

4.3. India

4.4. Japan

4.5. South Korea

4.6. Australia

4.7. Thailand & Indonesia

5. Europe B2B E-Commerce Market, Marketplace, and Payments Trends

5.1. Regional

5.2. Western Europe

5.3. Eastern & Central Europe

5.4. Scandinavia Regional

5.5. UK

5.6. Germany

5.7. France

5.8. Netherlands

6. North America B2B E-Commerce Market, Marketplace, and Payments Trends

6.1. Regional

6.2. USA

7. Latin America B2B E-Commerce Market, Marketplace, and Payments Trends

7.1. Regional

7.2. Brazil

7.3. Mexico

8. MENA B2B E-Commerce Market, Marketplace, and Payments Trends

8.1. Regional

8.2. UAE

9. Africa B2B E-Commerce Market, Marketplace, and Payments Trends

9.1. Regional

