Wearable Injectors Market Trends and Global Forecasts Report 2025-2035: Growing Demand for Large Volume Injectors for the Delivery of Non-insulin Drugs to Fuel Annualized Growth Rate of 10%

Dublin, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Injectors Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035, by Type of Device, Usability, Therapeutic Area and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wearable injectors market is estimated to grow from USD 4.3 billion in the current year to USD 12.10 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period, till 2035.

The last few years have witnessed a rising incidence of chronic illnesses across the globe. Long term clinical conditions, such as neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, chronic pain and oncological disorders, have been shown to impose a significant burden on the modern healthcare system and those who suffer from such diseases.

In recent years, the pharmaceutical industry has witnessed many technological advancements with the emergence of novel drug delivery devices, such as autoinjectors, wearable injectors and pen injectors. It is worth highlighting that large volume wearable injectors have proven to improve medication adherence by simplifying the administration process. In addition, advanced wearable injection devices offer several advantages, such as wide range of dosing options and in-built safety mechanisms.

As a result, wearable injectors have become the preferred choice for subcutaneous administration of drugs in home-care settings. The large volume wearable injectors market is likely to witness a substantial growth in the future as more patients shift from conventional to user-friendly drug delivery alternatives.

Currently, Patch Pumps / Injectors Occupies the Largest Share of the Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market for Non-Insulin Drugs

Based on the type of device, the global large volume wearable injectors market for non-insulin drugs is segmented into patch pump / on body injectors and wearable infusion pump. It is worth highlighting that the market for infusion pumps / injectors for non-insulin drugs is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR, during the forecast period.

Reusable Devices Segment is the Fastest Growing Segment of the Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market for Non-Insulin Drugs

Based on the usability, the global large volume wearable injectors market for non-insulin drugs is segmented into disposable devices and reusable devices. It is worth highlighting that the market for reusable devices for non-insulin drugs is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR, during the forecast period.

At Present, Oncological Disorders Occupies the Largest Share of the Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market for Non-Insulin Drugs

Based on the therapeutic area, the market is segmented into autoimmune disorders, cardiovascular disorders, metabolic disorders, neurological disorders, oncological disorders and other disorders. While oncological disorders account for a relatively higher market share, it is worth highlighting that the autoimmune disorders segment is expected to witness substantial market growth in the coming years.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

Based on key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, and Latin America. It is worth highlighting that, over the years, the market in Middle East and North Africa is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.

Wearable Injectors Market For Insulin Drugs: Key Segments



Patch Pumps / Injectors Segment is the Fastest Growing Segment of the Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market for Insulin Drugs

Based on type of device, the global large volume wearable injectors market for insulin drugs is segmented into patch pump / on body injectors and wearable infusion pump. It is worth highlighting that the market for patch pumps / injectors for insulin drugs is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR, during the forecast period.

Currently, Reusable Devices Segment Occupies the Largest Share of the Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market for Insulin Drugs

Based on usability, the global large volume wearable injectors market for insulin drugs is segmented into disposable devices and reusable devices. It is worth highlighting that the market for reusable autoinjectors for insulin drugs is likely to dominate the market in the forthcoming years.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

Based on key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, and Latin America. It is worth highlighting that, over the years, the market in Asia is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.

Some key findings from the report include:

Presently, over 40 wearable injectors and drug device combinations are available or being developed by close to 25 manufacturers; a relatively larger proportion of these players were established before 2000.

Nearly 90% of the large volume wearable injectors that can deliver non-insulin drugs targeting multiple disease indications have been commercialized.

45 large volume wearable injectors are being manufactured for insulin delivery by players across the globe; ~60% of these injectors are patch pumps / injectors having the capability to deliver both basal and bolus doses.

The market landscape is highly fragmented, featuring the presence of both new entrants and established players based across different geographical regions; close to 45% of such players are mid-sized companies.

In pursuit of gaining a competitive edge, companies engaged in the manufacturing of large volume wearable injectors are presently focusing on the integration of advanced features into their respective product offerings.

The rising interest in this domain is also reflected by the number of partnerships that have been inked in the recent past, involving both international and local stakeholders.

Close to 300 patents have been filed / granted for large volume wearable injectors by industry and non-industry players to protect the intellectual property generated within this field.

An evaluation of both marketed / pipeline products reveals that there are a variety of drugs / product candidates that are likely to be considered for administration via large volume wearable injectors.

Nearly 160 clinical trials have been registered to evaluate the safety and efficiency of large volume wearable injectors for insulin and non-insulin drugs; majority are these studies are conducted in the US.

Considering the enormous opportunities associated with large volume wearable injectors, investors have actively extended funds, amounting to USD 1.4 billion, in the last few years.

In order to deal with the complexities associated with manufacturing and assembly of large volume wearable injectors, device developers are known to frequently engage the services of contract service providers.

Owing to the advantages offered by large volume wearable injectors for the delivery of insulin and non-insulin drugs, the market is anticipated to witness a steady growth in the foreseen future.

Driven by the growing demand for large volume wearable injectors for the delivery of non-insulin drugs, the overall market is anticipated to grow at an annualized rate of over 10% in the coming decade.

Growth in the large volume wearable injectors market for non-insulin drugs is anticipated to be primarily driven by the rising demand across various regions; North America is expected to capture the highest share by 2035.

The opportunity within the large volume wearable injectors market for insulin drugs is likely to be well-distributed across different type of device, usability and geographies.

Primary Research Overview

The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders. The research report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

Chief Executive Officer, Qlibrium

Chief Executive Officer, Enable Injections

Chief Executive Officer, Subcuject

Former President and Chief Executive Officer, scPharmaceuticals

Vice President and Chief Scientist, Elcam Medical

Former Vice President and General Manager (Biologics), West Pharmaceutical Services

Engineering Project Manager / Senior System Engineer, Debiotech

Vice President, Marketing and Alliance Management, Eitan Medical

Key Players in the Wearable Injectors Market include:

CCBio

CeQur

Debiotech

E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Devices

Eli Lilly

Enable Injections

Gerresheimer

Insulet

Medtronic

Medtrum Technologies

Pharmasense

Roche

Sonceboz

Weibel CDS

West Pharmaceuticals

SOOIL Development

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Economic And Other Project Specific Considerations

4. Executive Summary

5. Introduction

6. Large Volume Wearable Injectors For Non-Insulin Drugs: Current Market Landscape

7. Large Volume Drug Device Combinations For Non-Insulin Drugs: Current Market Landscape

8. Large Volume Wearable Injectors For Insulin Drugs: Current Market Landscape

9. Product Competitiveness Analysis

10. Large Volume Wearable Injector Developers: Company Profiles

11. Drug-Device Combinations: Device Profiles

12. Partnerships And Collaborations

13. Key Acquisition Targets

14. Patent Analysis

15. Large Volume Wearable Injectors: Likely Drug Candidates

16. Clinical Trial Analysis

17. Funding And Investment Analysis

18. Case Study: Role Of Contract Manufacturing Organizations In Device Development Supply Chain

19. Regulatory And Reimbursement Landscape For Medical Devices

20. Market Impact Analysis: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities And Challenges

21. Market Sizing And Opportunity Analysis For Large Volume Wearable Injectors For Non-Insulin Drugs

22. Market Sizing And Opportunity Analysis For Large Volume Wearable Injectors For Insulin

23. SWOT Analysis

24. Concluding Remarks

25. Executive Insights

