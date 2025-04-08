Aqueous Ozone Cleaning Global Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Tennant, Tersano, Enozo Technologies, O3 Waterworks and CleanCore Solutions

Dublin, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aqueous Ozone Cleaning Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, by Market Participants, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Aqueous Ozone Cleaning represents an innovative, eco-friendly cleaning technology that utilizes ozonated water - created by infusing ozone (O3) into water - as a powerful sanitizer, deodorizer, and cleaner. This method leverages ozone's natural oxidative properties to eliminate pathogens, remove odors, and clean surfaces without the need for traditional chemical agents, making it a sustainable alternative in the cleaning industry. Recognized as safe by regulatory bodies, aqueous ozone reverts to oxygen and water after use, leaving no harmful residues, which aligns with growing environmental and health consciousness globally.



The market is driven by its applications across commercial, residential, and industrial sectors, offering a versatile solution for disinfecting surfaces, equipment, and environments. A notable development occurred in 2025 when CleanCore Solutions, Inc. acquired Sanzonate Europe, Europe's largest distributor of aqueous ozone products, a strategic move aimed at boosting financial performance and unlocking millions in sales channels. The industry is characterized by its emphasis on sustainability, efficacy against a broad spectrum of microbes (up to 99.999% germ reduction), and adaptability to diverse cleaning needs, positioning it as a disruptive force in the transition away from synthetic chemicals.



Market Size and Growth Forecast



The global Aqueous Ozone Cleaning market is estimated to reach USD 450 million to USD 500 million in 2025, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% to 14% through 2030, potentially expanding to USD 850 million to USD 950 million. This robust growth reflects increasing adoption across multiple sectors, driven by environmental regulations, consumer demand for green solutions, and technological advancements in ozone generation.



Regional Analysis

North America: Expected to grow at 11% to 13%, the U.S. leads due to strong demand in commercial and industrial cleaning, bolstered by stringent hygiene standards and sustainability goals. Trends focus on integrating aqueous ozone into facility management and healthcare settings.

Europe: Forecasted at 12% to 14%, Germany, the UK, and France drive adoption with a focus on eco-friendly technologies. Trends emphasize regulatory support for chemical-free cleaning and CleanCore's acquisition enhancing market penetration.

Asia Pacific: Projected at 13% to 15%, China and Japan spearhead growth with rising industrial and residential use. Trends highlight rapid urbanization and increasing awareness of sustainable cleaning practices.

South America: Anticipated at 10% to 12%, Brazil emerges as a key market with growing commercial applications. Trends favor cost-effective, scalable solutions amid improving infrastructure.

Middle East and Africa: Expected at 9% to 11%, the UAE and South Africa lead with gradual uptake. Trends focus on industrial hygiene and water conservation driving adoption.

Application Analysis

Commercial: Projected at 12% to 14%, this segment includes offices, hotels, and healthcare facilities where aqueous ozone ensures high sanitation standards. Trends emphasize replacing chemical disinfectants with on-demand ozone solutions for cost efficiency and safety.

Residential: Expected at 11% to 13%, residential use grows with consumer devices like spray bottles for home cleaning. Trends highlight ease of use, safety around pets and children, and marketing of sustainable living.

Industrial: Forecasted at 13% to 15%, industrial applications span food processing, manufacturing, and warehousing. Trends focus on large-scale systems for equipment sanitation and compliance with stringent regulatory standards.

Key Market Players

Tennant Company: A U.S.-based leader, Tennant develops advanced cleaning technologies, including aqueous ozone systems for commercial and industrial use.

Tersano Inc.: A Canadian innovator, Tersano specializes in stabilized aqueous ozone solutions, offering devices for both residential and commercial cleaning.

Enozo Technologies Inc.: A U.S. firm, Enozo focuses on portable aqueous ozone devices, targeting residential and small-scale commercial applications.

O3 Waterworks: A U.S. company, O3 Waterworks provides ozone-based cleaning solutions with a focus on residential and light commercial markets.

CleanCore Solutions: A U.S. entity, CleanCore expands its global footprint through acquisitions like Sanzonate Europe, emphasizing industrial and commercial aqueous ozone systems.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of New Entrants: Moderate, as the market's growth potential attracts startups, but high initial R&D costs, technological expertise, and regulatory compliance create barriers. Established players like Tennant benefit from brand recognition and economies of scale.

Threat of Substitutes: Moderate-to-high, with traditional chemical cleaners and alternative disinfectants like UV light competing. However, aqueous ozone's eco-friendly profile and efficacy provide a competitive edge, reducing substitution risks over time.

Bargaining Power of Buyers: Moderate, as buyers in commercial and industrial sectors demand cost-effective, proven solutions, but the limited number of scalable aqueous ozone providers restricts their leverage. Residential consumers have more options, increasing pressure on pricing.

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Low-to-moderate, with suppliers of ozone generation components (e.g., electrodes) widely available, though specialized inputs for stabilization technology give some suppliers leverage. Global supply chains mitigate this power.

Competitive Rivalry: High, driven by innovation races among Tennant, Tersano, and CleanCore to capture market share. Differentiation through product efficacy, scalability, and application versatility intensifies competition, particularly in commercial and industrial segments.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

Opportunities

Sustainability Demand: Growing global emphasis on reducing chemical use and waste aligns with aqueous ozone's residue-free profile, driving adoption across residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

Regulatory Support: Stricter environmental and health regulations favor aqueous ozone as a compliant alternative, opening doors in highly regulated sectors like healthcare and food processing.

Technological Advancements: Improvements in stabilization (e.g., Tersano's SAO) and portability enhance efficacy and user convenience, expanding market reach into residential and small business segments.

Strategic Acquisitions: CleanCore's 2025 acquisition of Sanzonate Europe exemplifies opportunities for market expansion, unlocking new sales channels and strengthening global presence, particularly in Europe.

Health Consciousness: Rising awareness of chemical-related health risks boosts demand for safe, effective cleaning solutions, positioning aqueous ozone as a preferred choice in hygiene-sensitive environments.

Challenges

Awareness Gaps: Limited consumer and business understanding of aqueous ozone's benefits hinders adoption, particularly in residential and emerging markets, requiring significant education efforts.

High Initial Costs: The upfront investment in ozone generation equipment (e.g., industrial systems) can deter smaller buyers, despite long-term savings, posing a barrier to widespread penetration.

Technical Limitations: Ozone's short active lifespan (minutes) requires on-demand generation, complicating logistics for large-scale or remote applications compared to stable chemical alternatives.

Market Fragmentation: A mix of established players and new entrants creates a fragmented landscape, increasing competition and potentially leading to price wars that squeeze margins.

Regulatory Variability: While supportive in some regions, inconsistent global standards for ozone use in cleaning applications could slow market growth, requiring companies to navigate diverse compliance landscapes.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms



Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Sources

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 Research Method



Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users



Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats



Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Aqueous Ozone Cleaning Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users



Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics



Chapter 8 Historical and Forecast Aqueous Ozone Cleaning Market in North America (2020-2030)

8.1 Aqueous Ozone Cleaning Market Size

8.2 Aqueous Ozone Cleaning Market by End Use

8.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

8.4 Aqueous Ozone Cleaning Market Size by Type

8.5 Key Countries Analysis

8.5.1 United States

8.5.2 Canada

8.5.3 Mexico



Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Aqueous Ozone Cleaning Market in South America (2020-2030)

9.1 Aqueous Ozone Cleaning Market Size

9.2 Aqueous Ozone Cleaning Market by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Aqueous Ozone Cleaning Market Size by Type

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Argentina

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Peru



Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Aqueous Ozone Cleaning Market in Asia & Pacific (2020-2030)

10.1 Aqueous Ozone Cleaning Market Size

10.2 Aqueous Ozone Cleaning Market by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Aqueous Ozone Cleaning Market Size by Type

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 China

10.5.2 India

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 Southeast Asia

10.5.6 Australia



Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Aqueous Ozone Cleaning Market in Europe (2020-2030)

11.1 Aqueous Ozone Cleaning Market Size

11.2 Aqueous Ozone Cleaning Market by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Aqueous Ozone Cleaning Market Size by Type

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 Germany

11.5.2 France

11.5.3 United Kingdom

11.5.4 Italy

11.5.5 Spain

11.5.6 Belgium

11.5.7 Netherlands

11.5.8 Austria

11.5.9 Poland

11.5.10 Russia



Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Aqueous Ozone Cleaning Market in MEA (2020-2030)

12.1 Aqueous Ozone Cleaning Market Size

12.2 Aqueous Ozone Cleaning Market by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Aqueous Ozone Cleaning Market Size by Type

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Egypt

12.5.2 Israel

12.5.3 South Africa

12.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries

12.5.5 Turkey



Chapter 13 Summary For Global Aqueous Ozone Cleaning Market (2020-2025)

13.1 Aqueous Ozone Cleaning Market Size

13.2 Aqueous Ozone Cleaning Market by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Aqueous Ozone Cleaning Market Size by Type



Chapter 14 Global Aqueous Ozone Cleaning Market Forecast (2025-2030)

14.1 Aqueous Ozone Cleaning Market Size Forecast

14.2 Aqueous Ozone Cleaning Application Forecast

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Aqueous Ozone Cleaning Type Forecast



Chapter 15 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

Tennant Company

Tersano Inc.

Enozo Technologies Inc

O3 Waterworks

CleanCore Solutions

