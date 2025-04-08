Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Forecast Report, 2025-2030 - Precision Medicine and Early Relapse Detection Drive MRD Testing Demand Worldwide

Dublin, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market by Product Type (Instruments, Reagents & Kits, Software & Services), Test Techniques (Flow Cytometry, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)), Application Areas, End-User Vertical - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market grew from USD 1.87 billion in 2024 to USD 2.08 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 11.18%, reaching USD 3.54 billion by 2030.



The landscape of MRD testing has undergone transformative shifts that have not only redefined the boundaries of diagnostic accuracy but have also streamlined clinical decision-making. Continuous innovation in digital imaging, molecular diagnostics, and data analytics has led to the introduction of testing modalities that are far more sensitive and specific than their predecessors. Clinicians now benefit from comprehensive diagnostic profiles that enable them to monitor disease progression and detect potential relapses at incredibly early stages.

Regulatory changes and a stronger emphasis on personalized treatment strategies have further accelerated this shift by demanding faster, more reliable, and clinically relevant insights. These advances have catalyzed collaboration across research entities, biotech innovators, and clinical laboratories, creating a highly competitive ecosystem where efficiency and precision are paramount. The integration of next-generation technologies and automation has not only improved result turnaround times but also enabled the extraction of meaningful data from increasingly complex biological samples.

Ultimately, these industry-wide changes have transformed MRD testing into a cornerstone of precision medicine, underlining its value for both patient care and the broader biomedical research community.



Regional Market Insights: Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific



A comprehensive regional analysis highlights distinct trends that have shaped the evolution of MRD testing across major global territories. In the Americas, rapid technological adoption combined with robust healthcare funding has created a fertile environment for innovation and clinical integration.

Meanwhile, the region encompassing Europe, the Middle East, and Africa has exhibited marked progress propelled by a combination of stringent regulatory frameworks and a growing emphasis on precision medicine. This region demonstrates an evolving clinical landscape where academic research and standardized practices coalesce to drive MRD testing adoption.

In the Asia-Pacific region, escalating investment in healthcare infrastructure and an increasing focus on personalized medicine are fueling significant market expansion. Cultural emphasis on early cancer detection and government initiatives to upgrade diagnostic capabilities further underscore the potential of this territory.

Each of these regions not only presents unique challenges but also offers tailored opportunities that are instrumental in advancing MRD testing as a clinical mainstay. The diverse regional insights provide a window into how local dynamics and global trends converge to shape overall market dynamics.



Leading Companies Driving Innovation in MRD Testing



A close examination of industry players reveals that the MRD testing market is being propelled by a group of leading companies that consistently push the boundaries of innovation and clinical excellence.



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation

Agilus Diagnostics Ltd.

Amgen Inc.

ARUP Laboratories

AstraZeneca PLC

Asuragen Inc. by Bio-Techne Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

C2I Genomics Inc.

Cergentis B.V.

Exact Sciences Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Genetron Holdings Limited

GRAIL, LLC by Illumina, Inc.

Guardant Health, Inc.

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

Invivoscribe, Inc.

Kite Pharma, Inc. by Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Mdxhealth BV

MedGenome Inc

Mission Bio, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Natera Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics incorporated

Sysmex Corporation

Veracyte, Inc.

Actionable Recommendations for Industry Leaders in MRD Testing



Industry leaders looking to harness the full potential of MRD testing must adopt a forward-thinking strategy that integrates technological innovation with market intelligence. It is recommended to invest in state-of-the-art instrumentation and data analytics platforms that offer rapid, high-resolution testing capabilities. Emphasizing multi-disciplinary collaboration between research institutions, clinical laboratories, and biotechnology firms will help bridge current technology gaps and foster the development of universally applicable testing protocols.

Organizations should also consider expanding their portfolio through strategic partnerships aimed at integrating advanced polymerase chain reaction techniques, next-generation sequencing, and flow cytometry methods, ensuring that diverse clinical needs are met with precision. Maintaining an adaptive approach to evolving regulatory landscapes and staying abreast of regional market trends can further position leaders favorably against competition Prioritizing training and education for medical professionals on the latest MRD testing methodologies will ensure optimal use of new diagnostic technologies.

Ultimately, a comprehensive strategy that combines operational agility, technological investment, and collaborative innovation is essential for capitalizing on the growth potential inherent in the MRD testing domain.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing demand for early detection and accurate prognostic assessment

5.1.1.2. Rising investments in precision medicine drive the focus on personalized minimal residual disease tests

5.1.1.3. Innovations in diagnostic technology propelling the growth of minimal residual disease testing

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High costs associated with testing and equipment

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Expanding portfolio by researching and integrating minimal residual disease testing technologies into multi-disease diagnostics solutions

5.1.3.2. Develop partnerships with biotechnology firms to innovate and engineer more effective testing kits for minimal residual disease detection

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Complication in regulatory and lengthy approval processes

5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis

5.2.1. Type: Advancements in instruments for minimal residual disease testing catalyzing precision in oncology diagnostics

5.2.2. End-User Vertical: The role of academic and research institutes in the advancement of minimal residual disease testing technologies

5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5. Industry Rivalry

5.4. PESTLE Analysis

5.4.1. Political

5.4.2. Economic

5.4.3. Social

5.4.4. Technological

5.4.5. Legal

5.4.6. Environmental



6. Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market, by Product Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Instruments

6.3. Reagents & Kits

6.4. Software & Services



7. Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market, by Test Techniques

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Flow Cytometry

7.3. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

7.4. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)



8. Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market, by Application Areas

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Leukemia

8.3. Lymphoma

8.4. Multiple Myeloma

8.5. Solid Tumors



9. Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market, by End-User Vertical

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Academic & Research Institutes

9.3. Biopharmaceutical Companies

9.4. Diagnostic Laboratories

9.5. Hospitals



10. Americas Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Taiwan

11.12. Thailand

11.13. Vietnam



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Denmark

12.3. Egypt

12.4. Finland

12.5. France

12.6. Germany

12.7. Israel

12.8. Italy

12.9. Netherlands

12.10. Nigeria

12.11. Norway

12.12. Poland

12.13. Qatar

12.14. Russia

12.15. Saudi Arabia

12.16. South Africa

12.17. Spain

12.18. Sweden

12.19. Switzerland

12.20. Turkey

12.21. United Arab Emirates

12.22. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

13.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

13.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis

13.3.1. Tempus unveils innovative MRD testing portfolio to enhance personalized cancer care and treatment development

13.3.2. Veracyte Expands cancer care reach with USD 70 million acquisition of C2i Genomics for advanced MRD capabilities

13.3.3. Allogene Therapeutics and Foresight Diagnostics Forge partnership for innovative MRD-based diagnostic in LBCL ALPHA3 Trial

13.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aokab2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.