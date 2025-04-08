MarTech Global Market Report 2025, with Case Studies of Go Geothermal, Zoho Expense, Nubank, Prettylitter, Klaviyo, Tonies and Braze

Dublin, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MarTech Market - Global Forecast 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report categorizes the MarTech market by software type (marketing automation, customer relationship management, customer experience management, social media management, content management, E-commerce and sales enablement, customer data platform, SEO tools, Adtech and others), services (professional services and managed services), by marketing type (online/digital, offline), by organization size (SMB and large enterprises) by End user (enterprise users and individual users), enterprise users (BFSI, media & entertainment, telecommunications, real estate & construction, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, retail & e-commerce, education, travel & hospitality, transportation & logistics, and other enterprise users) and individual users and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America).

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the MarTech market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions and services, key strategies, Contracts, partnerships, and agreements, new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the MarTech market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the MarTech market ecosystem is covered in this report.

The MarTech market is projected to grow from USD 175.95 billion in 2025 to USD 296.88 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0% during the forecast period. Businesses are prioritizing social media to reach wider audiences, build brand awareness, and drive sales. This software streamlines content creation, scheduling, analytics, and engagement across multiple platforms, saving time and improving efficiency. The rise of influencer marketing and the need for real-time interaction further fuel demand. Additionally, the growing emphasis on data-driven decision-making and ROI tracking makes these tools indispensable. As social media continues to dominate digital marketing strategies, the demand for advanced management solutions is expected to grow, solidifying its position as the fastest-growing segment in the MarTech market.



By end user, retail & ecommerce segment will register the highest market share during the forecast period.



The retail and ecommerce sector holds the highest market share in MarTech due to its heavy reliance on digital channels to drive sales and customer engagement. With the rapid growth of online shopping, retailers need advanced tools to manage omnichannel marketing, personalize customer experiences, and optimize campaigns. MarTech enables them to analyze consumer behavior, automate processes, and deliver targeted promotions, enhancing conversion rates and customer retention. Additionally, the competitive nature of ecommerce pushes businesses to adopt innovative solutions like AI-driven analytics, CRM systems, and advertising platforms to stay ahead. As retail continues to shift online, the demand for MarTech in this sector remains strong, solidifying its dominant market share.



By region, North America will hold the largest market share of the MarTech market during the forecast period.



North America dominates the MarTech market due to its advanced digital infrastructure, high internet penetration, and early adoption of innovative technologies. The region, particularly the US and Canada, is home to numerous tech giants, startups, and leading MarTech companies, fostering a competitive ecosystem. US accounts for the majority of MarTech investments, driven by its large ecommerce market, data-driven marketing strategies, and high demand for personalized customer experiences. Canada complements this growth with its thriving tech hubs like Toronto and Vancouver, supported by government initiatives promoting digital transformation. Additionally, North America's strong focus on AI, automation, and analytics in marketing further solidifies its leadership. This combination of innovation, infrastructure, and market demand ensures the region's continued dominance in MarTech.



Competitive Landscape

Google (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), HubSpot (US), NICE (Israel), Sprout Social (US), Hootsuite (Canada); are some of the key players in the MarTech market. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the MarTech market, including their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (driving engagement and conversions with AI-powered personalization, embracing AI-powered contextual advertising and first-party data strategies and delivering seamless and personalized experiences through omnichannel marketing integration), restraints (declining email engagement and third-party data loss in marketing), opportunities (embracing blockchain for enhanced ad transparency and efficiency, revolutionize MarTech with AR/VR for deeper engagement and conversions, MarTech success with eco-friendly campaigns and brand trust), and challenges (AI bias in marketing undermines fairness, trust and representation and ad fraud and bot traffic weaken digital marketing effectiveness) influencing the growth of the MarTech market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the MarTech market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the MarTech market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the MarTech market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players Google (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), Salesforce (US), HubSpot (US), IBM (US), Adobe (US), Genesys (US), AWS (US), NICE (Israel), Meta (US), Sprout Social (US), Zoho (India) among others in MarTech market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 365 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $175.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $296.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Martech Market

Martech Market: Top Three Professional Services

North America: Martech Market, by Offering and Organization Size

Martech Market: by Region

Market Overview and Industry Trends

Drivers Driving Engagement and Conversions with AI-Powered Personalization Embracing AI-Powered Contextual Advertising and First-Party Data Strategies Delivering Seamless and Personalized Experiences Through Omnichannel Marketing Integration

Restraints Declining Email Engagement and Third-Party Data Loss in Marketing

Opportunities Embracing Blockchain for Enhanced Ad Transparency and Efficiency AR/VR for Deeper Engagement and Conversions Eco-Friendly Campaigns and Brand Trust

Challenges AI Bias in Marketing Undermines Fairness, Trust, and Representation Ad Fraud and Bot Traffic Weaken Digital Marketing Effectiveness



Case Study Analysis

Go Geothermal Streamlined Processes with Zoho Expense and Transformed Expense Management

Nubank and Openai Enhanced Digital Banking with AI-Powered Customer Service

Prettylitter and Klaviyo Enhanced Customer Engagement with Data-Driven Marketing Automation

Tonies and Braze Overcame Engagement Challenges with Personalized Customer Communication Solutions

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Generative AI NLP Predictive Analytics Content-Aware AI Geofencing and GIS

Adjacent Technologies Blockchain Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) Internet of Things (IoT)

Complementary Technologies Cloud Computing Cybersecurity Edge Computing



Impact of Generative AI on Martech Market

Top Use Cases and Market Potential

Key Use Cases AI Copy Generation AI Sales Support AI Image Creation AI Social Media Management AI Video Production AI Data Analysis and Insights



Company Profiles

Key Players

Google

Microsoft

Oracle

Salesforce

IBM

Hubspot

Adobe

Genesys

Aws

Nice

Meta

Other Players

Sprout Social

Hootsuite

Taboola

Wordpress

Zoho

SAP

Openai

Twilio

The Trade Desk

Criteo

Intuit Mailchimp

Klaviyo

Braze

Iterable

Amplitude

Semrush

Optimizely

Brightedge

Startups/SMEs

Substack

Manychat

Flodesk

Aspire.Io

Heepsy

Visme

Mangools

Contentful

Clevertap

Thoughtspot

Funnel

Moz

Ahrefs

Instapage

Later

Mixpanel

Buffer

Hotjar

