Chemoinformatics Market Report 2025 | 1.6% CAGR Experienced During 2024-2025 | 4.5% CAGR Projected Through 2025-2029

The chemoinformatics market size has grown marginally in recent years. It will grow from $4.29 billion in 2024 to $4.36 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to high throughput screening (HTS), data availability, drug discovery efficiency, personalized medicine, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. North America was the largest region in the chemoinformatics market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The chemoinformatics market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.21 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to biological data integration, structural biology, data management and security, regulatory compliance, drug discovery efficiency. Major trends in the forecast period include high-throughput screening, structural biology integration, biological data mining, virtual chemical libraries, personalized medicine.



The chemoinformatic market is anticipated to experience significant growth, driven by several key factors. The World Health Organization projects a significant increase in chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, heart diseases, and other noncommunicable diseases between 2020 and 2030. The urgent need for new treatments and drug discoveries to address these health challenges is expected to drive the demand for the chemoinformatic market.



The increasing demand for personalized medicine is anticipated to drive the growth of the chemoinformatic market in the future. For example, in 2022, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a US-based professional membership organization, reported that the Food and Drug Administration's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) approved 37 new molecular entities (NMEs). Among the 35 therapeutic NMEs, approximately 34%, or 12 of them, are classified as personalized medicines by the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC). Thus, the growing demand for personalized medicine is fueling the expansion of the chemoinformatic market.



Technological advancements are a significant trend gaining traction in the chemoinformatic market. Leading companies in the sector are creating software and platforms that incorporate advanced technologies to maintain their competitive edge. For example, in March 2023, NVIDIA Corporation, a US-based technology firm, launched the BioNeMo Cloud service, which features domain-specific generative AI models for drug development. This service enables researchers to customize and refine models according to their specific requirements, assisting companies like AstraZeneca and Evozyne in creating innovative protein designs. The introduction of the BioNeMo Cloud Service marks a revolutionary development in drug discovery, facilitating faster and more efficient research by offering tools that simplify the identification of drug targets and enhance molecular designs. By leveraging advanced generative AI models, researchers can considerably decrease the time and costs linked to traditional drug development methods, potentially accelerating progress in therapeutic solutions.



Markets Covered:

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Chemistry; Computer Science; Information Science

2) By Application: Chemical Analysis; Drug Discovery and Validation; Virtual Screening; Other Applications

3) By End User: Chemical and Pharmaceutical Industries; Research and Academic Institution; Other End Users



Subsegments:



1) By Chemistry: Molecular Modeling; Chemical Database Management; Structure-Activity Relationship (SAR) Analysis

2) By Computer Science: Software Development for Chemoinformatics; Data Mining and Machine Learning Applications; Computational Chemistry Algorithms

3) By Information Science: Data Integration and Analysis; Knowledge Management in Chemical Research; Information Retrieval Systems for Chemical Data



Key Companies Profiled: ChemAxon Ltd.; Jubilant Biosys Inc.; BIOVIA; OpenEye Scientific Software Inc.; Schrodinger Inc.



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



