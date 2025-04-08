Smart Pills Market Global Forecast Report to 2030, with Tariff & Regulatory Analysis

Dublin, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Pills Market by Application (Capsule Endoscopy, Drug Delivery, Patient Monitoring), Target Area (Esophagus, Small Intestine, Large Intestine, Stomach), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyzes the smart pills market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as application (capsule endoscopy, patient monitoring, and targeted drug delivery), target area (small intestine, large intestine, esophagus & stomach), disease indication (Crohn's disease, occult GI bleeding, small bowel tumor, celiac disease, & other disease conditions), end user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, outpatient settings, & other end users), and region.

The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various smart pills products available in the market. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, service offerings, and key market strategies.

The global smart pills market is experiencing significant growth in 2024, driven by the technological advancements in capsule endoscopy and the growing demand for non-invasive diagnostic monitoring devices. The market is projected to reach reach USD 1.30 billion by 2030 from USD 0.69 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), in 2024, there were 1,52,810 new cases of colorectal cancer (CRC) comprising, 81,540 will be in men and 71,270 in women. Additionally, 1,06,590 of the cases will be colon cancer, while 46,220 will be rectal cancer. CRC remains the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the US with an estimated 53,010 deaths in 2024, showing a slight increase from last year's projected 52,550. Thus, the high incidence of colon cancer are expected to increase the demand for capsule endoscopes for colon cancer screening.



The small bowel tumor segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on disease indication, the market for smart pills is divided into segments for crohn's disease, small bowel tumors, occult GI bleeding, celiac disease, and other disease indications. The small bowel tumor is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to factors, such as advancements in sensor technology, growing emphasis on patient convenience, rising need for early tumor diagnosis and proper treatment that are expected to drive the adoption of smart pills in the coming years.



The large intestine accounted for the second largest share of the market during the forecast period in 2023, by target area



By target area, the smart pills market is broadly segmented into, small intestine, large intestine, esophagus, and stomach. In 2023, the large intestine target area accounted for the second largest share of smart pills market. Factors such as rising cases of colorectal cancer and requirement for applicable screening, diagnosis, and examining of inflammatory bowel diseases and other gastrointestinal diseases. The growing cases of colorectal cancer & colon cancer have contributed to the rising adoption of smart pills in large intestine as smart pills can reach areas of the colon that may be difficult to visualize with traditional methods.



By region, Europe hold the second largest share of the smart pills market in 2023



Europe accounted for the second largest share of the smart pills market in 2023. Factors such as increase in ageing population and improved utilization of capsule endoscopy for gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding are driving the European smart pills market. According to the guidelines of the European Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ESGE), small-bowel video capsule endoscopy is recommended as the initial examination for patients with unclear gastrointestinal bleeding. The endorsement of capsule endoscopy by the ESGE guidelines specifies a uniform approach for healthcare professionals, improving the quality of care provided to patients. As a result, the expanding demand for smart pills and other related technologies is driven by the growing use of capsule endoscopy for GI bleeding.

Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the smart pills market include Medtronic (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), CapsoVision, Inc. (US), IntroMedic (South Korea), ANX Robotics (US), Shenzhen Jifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (China), JINSHAN Science & Technology (Group) (China), etectrx (US), Check-Cap (Israel), BodyCap (France), and Shangxian Minimal Invasive Inc (China).



This report provides insights into the following:

Analysis of key drivers (rising demand for noninvasive diagnostic monitoring devices, technological advancements in capsule endoscopy, increasing incidence of colon cancer), restraints (high costs & technical limitations associated with accuracy of smart pills), opportunities (continuous innovation in sensor technology, wireless communication and rising need for rapid drug delivery development) and challenges (patient privacy concerns, shortage of skilled personnel).

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the smart pills market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the smart pills market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the smart pills market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of Medtronic (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), CapsoVision, Inc. (US), IntroMedic (South Korea), ANX Robotics (US), Shenzhen jifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (China), JINSHAN Science & Technology (Group) (China), etectrx (US), Check-Cap (Israel), BodyCap (France), and Shangxian Minimal Invasive Inc (China) in the smart pills market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Smart Pills Market Overview

North America: Smart Pills Market, by Application and Country, 2023

Smart Pills Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Smart Pills Market: Regional Mix

Smart Pills Market: Developed vs. Emerging Markets

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Diagnostic Monitoring Devices Technological Advancements in Capsule Endoscopy Increasing Incidence of Colon Cancer

Restraints High R&D Costs for Technological Developments and Advancements Low Accuracy and Reliability of Sensors and Cameras in Smart Pills

Opportunities Innovations in Sensor Technologies and Wireless Communication Rising Need for Rapid Drug Delivery and Development

Challenges Increased Patient Privacy and Data Security Concerns Shortage of Skilled Healthcare Professionals



Industry Trends

Advancements in Sensor Technologies

Integration with AI and ML

Integration with Wearable Devices

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Wireless Communication Systems Sensor Technologies Self-Powered Ingestible Smart Pills Adaptive Frame Rate Technologies Imag AI and ML

Complementary Technologies Robotic Technologies Data Analytics

Adjacent Technologies IoT Cloud Computing



Tariff & Regulatory Analysis

Tariff Data Analysis

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

Regulatory Landscape North America US Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China India



Case Study Analysis

Increased Imaging Capabilities for Patients with Small Bowel Abnormalities

Detection of Gastric Polyp & Erythema Through Magnetically Controlled Capsule Endoscopes

AI-Assisted Capsule Endoscopy to Detect Obscure Gastrointestinal Bleeding in High-Risk Cardiac Patients

Patent Analysis

Patent Publication Trends for Smart Pills

Insights: Jurisdiction and Top Applicant Analysis

List of Key Patents

Impact of AI/Gen AI on Smart Pills Market

Key Use Cases

Case Studies of AI/Gen AI Implementation Capsocam Sv-1 Versus Pillcam Sb3 to Detect Obscure Gastrointestinal Bleeding Aardex Group Partnered with Etectrx, Inc. to Track Medication-Taking Behaviors

Impact of AI/Gen AI on Interconnected and Adjacent Ecosystems AI in Endoscopy Wearable Devices Digital Healthcare Home Healthcare

User Readiness & Impact Assessment

Company Profiles

Key Players

Medtronic

Olympus Corporation

Capsovision

Intromedic

Jinshan Science & Technology

Anx Robotics

Shenzhen Jifu Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Etectrx

Bodycap

Check-Cap

Shangxian Minimal Invasive Inc.

Other Players

Veloce Corporation

Biocam

Endiatx

Rf Co. Ltd.

Celero Systems

Biora Therapeutics, Inc.

Innurvation

Rani Therapeutics

Motilis Medica SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/821xt5

