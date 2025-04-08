China Passenger Car Digital Chassis Research Report 2025: From 2024 to early 2025, IM, Geely, BYD Yangwang, Chery, Huawei have Released their Digital Chassis-Related Technologies

Dublin, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Passenger Car Digital Chassis Research Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



From 2024 to early 2025, a number of brands have successively released digital chassis-related technologies, including IM's Lingxi Digital Chassis, Geely's AI Digital Chassis, BYD Yangwang U7 Full Digital Chassis, Chery Yuntai Intelligent Chassis 2.0, Huawei Tuling Longxing Platform, etc.



Geely's AI Digital Chassis



In 2024, Geely Auto debuted its AI Digital Chassis at the Beijing Auto Show. By January 2025, at the CES exhibition, Geely Auto introduced its 'Full-domain AI Technology System for Intelligent Vehicles.' Under this technological framework, Geely has developed a series of AI achievements, including the AI Digital Chassis, Flyme Auto intelligent cockpit, intelligent driving systems, and end-to-end voice foundation model.



In addition to AI algorithm control, Geely's AI Digital Chassis also boasts several highlights in hardware configuration

Dual-Chamber Closed Air Spring + Linear Motor + CDC (Continuous Damping Control)



Dual-Chamber Closed Air Spring: Beyond adjusting spring stiffness and body rigidity, these air springs can also derive additional functions. Utilizing the air pump within the springs, they can supply oxygen to the cabin and inflate external equipment. Geely has leveraged this feature to expand into two derivative functions: automatically replenishing cabin oxygen and inflating external equipment such as tents.



Linear Motor + CDC Damper: CDC dampers assist the linear motors in their operation.



This system supports adjustable suspension height and stiffness, allowing for independent control of all four wheels. The suspension mileage can reach up to 65mm, with an adjustment speed of up to 0.5m/s.



Four-Wheel Hub Motors



The four-wheel hub motor solution integrates two motors on the same axle to independently drive two wheels. Each motor has a peak power of 150-230 kW, a peak torque at the wheel of 2300-2600 Nm, and a maximum speed of 18,000 rpm. It is compatible with both 400V and 800V voltage platforms, with an integrated weight of only 115 kg.



With the four-wheel hub motor drive, functions such as in-place turning, single-wheel blowout control, and assisted braking can theoretically be achieved.



Steer-by-Wire + Rear-Wheel Steering



The AI Digital Chassis adopts a steer-by-wire system and rear-wheel steering, achieving complete decoupling between the steering wheel and the steering system. This allows for flexible adjustment of the steering ratio based on different road conditions and driving needs.



Geely's rear-wheel steering is currently limited to 10 (with a maximum support of 15), effectively reducing the vehicle's turning radius.



EMB



The EMB system works in coordination with the four-wheel hub motors to achieve precise and independent control of traction and braking forces on all four wheels. This shortens braking distances and effectively reduces slippage on low-grip surfaces.



With the above configurations, Geely's AI Digital Chassis can achieve a range of advanced functions, including: Unmanned high-speed drifting; Four-wheel steering; Active side collision defense; Active height adjustment for wading; Active welcome mode (actively lowering the suspension and unfolding the steering wheel from a folded position), Agile exit from parking spaces (automatically adjusting steering ratios, etc.); Dancing mode (actively adjusting suspension height, etc.); Tank turn (enabling automatic parking to judge parking space and decide whether to activate the function). Additionally, the chassis response time is as fast as 4ms, enabling 'automatic vehicle control for hazard avoidance' in extreme situations.



Huawei Tuling Longxing Platform



On February 20, 2025, Huawei unveiled its intelligent digital chassis platform - Huawei Tulin Longxing Platform - at the HIMA MAEXTRO Technology Launch Event. Huawei defines it as an 'innovative full-domain fusion architecture, the industry's first independent intelligent digital chassis platform.' It supports integrated control of six systems: body control, powertrain control, suspension, steering, braking, and thermal management. In terms of hardware, it is equipped with distributed electric drive, brake-by-wire, multi-wheel steering, and active suspension systems.



In terms of vehicle performance, the MAEXTRO S800, equipped with Tulin Longxing Platform, demonstrates exceptional capabilities: maintains stability on icy and snowy roads without deviation or tail swing, and climbs snowy slopes without losing speed or traction; ensures stable control even when a single tire blows out at a speed of 120 km/h; With a crab-walking angle of 16, it easily handles extreme scenarios such as narrow roads and tight parking spaces; achieves a minimum turning radius of 5.05 meters within its class (compared to the MAEXTRO S800's wheelbase of 3.37 meters and vehicle length of 5.48 meters).



From the supplier side, there are only a handful of manufacturers that have the ability to supply chassis XYZ 3-direction products + coordinated control.



For suppliers, it is currently quite difficult to combine the supply capabilities of XYZ 3-direction products and chassis coordinated control capabilities. According to the review of more than 60 manufacturers in the chassis field, the only foreign manufacturer that currently has XYZ + coordinated control (has mass-produced or has plans to mass-produce steer-by-wire, brake-by-wire, suspension-by-wire and chassis coordinated control) is ZF.



Chinese manufacturers have also demonstrated commendable capabilities in the supply of digital chassis components. For instance, Beijing West Industries' EMB products have secured designated projects and are expected to be mass-produced in 2026. Bethel Automotive, LeeKr Technology, Tongyu Automotive, Global Technology, Trugotech, etc. have all achieved mass production of hydraulic brake-by-wire One-box products. Baolong Automotive, Zhongding Group, and Kh Automotive Technologies have achieved large-scale mass production of air suspensions.



Key Topics Covered:



Overview of Digital Chassis Industry

Digital Chassis Definition

Key Components of Digital Chassis

Digital Chassis Features

Digital Chassis Development Process

Digital Chassis Player Classification

Comparison of OEM Digital Chassis Layouts

Comparative of Digital Chassis Supplier Solutions (1-13)

Digital Chassis Industry Chain

Financing Dynamics of Chassis, 2024

Digital Chassis Planning of OEMs

BYD

Xiaomi Auto

Li Auto

NIO

GAC Group

Chery

IM Motors

Changan Automobile

Geely Automobile

Others

Xpeng

JAC Motors

Porsche

Suppliers' Digital Chassis Solutions

Bosch

Continental

ZF

Schaeffler

Mando

Brembo

Hitachi Astemo

Huawei

Beijing West Industries

Bethel Automotive

Trinova

Nasen Automotive Technology

Trugotech

Tongyu Automotive

Tuopu Group

BeBest

LeeKr Technology

Baolong Automotive

Tenneco Monroe

Lord

Cosmartor International

Summary of Digital Chassis Industry and Exploration of Development Trends

