Teladoc Health Introduces Next Generation Cardiometabolic Health Program

PURCHASE, NY, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, today introduced its next generation Cardiometabolic Health Program to improve population health and prevent the progression of diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

Building on the company’s industry-leading chronic condition management programs, the new offering is designed to support optimal cardiometabolic health for all populations. The program drives healthier behaviors by targeting fundamental measures of cardiometabolic health: diet, physical activity, sleep, stress management, weight, blood lipids, blood glucose, blood pressure and nicotine exposure. These behaviors and health factors also align with Life’s Essential 8, the American Heart Association’s key measures for improving and maintaining cardiovascular health.

Studies show that only 12% of adults in the U.S. have optimal cardiometabolic health. Without intervention and support, the vast majority of the working population is at risk of progressing to serious and costly conditions. Teladoc Health’s Cardiometabolic Health Program addresses these challenges and provides the tools, coaching and support necessary to drive improved outcomes.

New features for members and customers include:

A premium subscription to BetterSleep , the award-winning app that promotes sleep quality and well-being.

, the award-winning app that promotes sleep quality and well-being. Access to a registered dietitian for 1:1 support, medical nutrition therapy and personalized nutrition planning.

for 1:1 support, medical nutrition therapy and personalized nutrition planning. Proactive outreach from expert health coaches for those at highest risk.

for those at highest risk. Convenient at-home testing for key cardiometabolic measures, including A1c and blood lipids.

for key cardiometabolic measures, including A1c and blood lipids. Dynamic health insights that leverage patient-reported data and inputs from Teladoc Health’s connected devices— blood glucose meters, blood pressure monitors and connected scales—as well as CGM devices to help empower better outcomes.

that leverage patient-reported data and inputs from Teladoc Health’s connected devices— blood glucose meters, blood pressure monitors and connected scales—as well as CGM devices to help empower better outcomes. Seamless integration with Teladoc Health’s 24/7 Care and primary care providers, as well as connected care partners who can care for related conditions like joint pain and digestive health needs.

“Nutrition, activity, sleep and stress management all have an outsized impact on population health. Our program comprehensively addresses these foundational pillars of cardiometabolic health because we know that’s what it takes to deliver meaningful outcomes—both for those managing multiple conditions and those looking to avoid progression of disease,” said Kelly Bliss, Teladoc Health President of U.S. Group Health. “Conditions and their risk factors are often interconnected, and with the right tools and behavior changes, they can be prevented.”

The new program builds on Teladoc Health’s industry-leading individual condition management programs, which deliver proven results. For example, a recent analysis of more than 210,000 members enrolled in Teladoc Health’s diabetes management program showed 58% of participants achieved remission-level A1c. In the hypertension program, 88% of participants improved or maintained their blood pressure after one year. Data also shows that Teladoc Health’s digital mental health support accelerates positive results across the company’s hypertension, diabetes and weight management programs. Teladoc Health also places 100% of program fees at risk, as a sign of confidence for customers that the programs will help their populations achieve new levels of cardiometabolic health.

The new program is part of Teladoc Health’s integrated care segment strategy to deepen its impact on healthcare outcomes and follows recent enhancements in its chronic care management offerings. In the last few months alone, the company has expanded its at-home testing and preventative care capabilities, enhanced its weight management programs, and unveiled new collaborations, partnerships and platform capabilities to help more people discover and enroll in eligible programs.

To learn more about Teladoc Health’s cardiometabolic health solutions, click here.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com.

Media:

Lou Serio

PR@teladochealth.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d73b64d-10ae-44ab-a6c5-2994eadae02a