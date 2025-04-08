In-Orbit Data Centers Market Report 2025: Key Players like NVIDIA, IBM, HPE and NASA are Pioneering Scalable, Radiation-hardened Computing in LEO

Dublin, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Orbit Data Centers Market - Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Future Deployment, Ecosystem, and Challenges" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The in-orbit data centers market is projected to be $1.77 billion in 2029, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 67.4% and reach $39.09 billion by 2035.

The in-orbit data centers market experiences rapid advancements, driven by breakthroughs in AI automation, quantum storage, and high-efficiency solar power. Companies like NVIDIA Corporation, IBM, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, in collaboration with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and European Space Agency (ESA), for the exploration to deploy scalable, radiation-hardened data centers in space, capable of handling AI model training, real-time analytics, and cloud computing at unprecedented speeds.



As autonomous maintenance systems improve, these orbital data hubs have potential to become a cost-effective, carbon-neutral alternative to terrestrial data centers. By 2035, gigawatt-scale computing clusters in low Earth orbit (LEO) and cislunar space are expected to enable seamless, ultra-secure data processing, revolutionizing industries from telecommunications to deep-space exploration.





Market Segmentation:

Payload to Lead the Market (by Component)



Payload is expected to lead the in-orbit data centers market by component, driven by its critical role in housing and operating advanced computing, storage, and networking systems in space. With payloads encompassing radiation-hardened servers, high-capacity storage systems, and optical networking devices, companies like Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) are innovating to ensure robust performance in harsh space environments. The payload segment is further boosted by advancements in modular, lightweight, and energy-efficient technologies designed for seamless integration into satellite systems. As payloads form the operational backbone of in-orbit data centers, their significance is amplified by the growing demand for high-performance data processing, AI-driven analytics, and secure communications for industries like defense, telecommunications, and earth observation.



Segmentation by Region

The U.S. is expected to dominate the in-orbit data centers market, driven by technological superiority, robust space infrastructure, and strategic investments from private and government entities. Companies like Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), NVIDIA Corporation, IBM, and SpaceX, in collaboration with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the U.S. Department of Defense, are pioneering radiation-hardened servers, AI-driven automation, and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions for space-based operations.

The country's dominance is further reinforced by its extensive satellite networks, deep expertise in AI and cloud computing, and strong public-private partnerships. With the growing demand for ultra-secure, low-latency computing, the U.S. is well-positioned to deploy in-orbit data centers in the coming years, setting the foundation for next-generation digital infrastructure and interplanetary computing networks.



Recent Developments in the In-Orbit Data Centers Market

Star Cloud, Inc. has raised over $10 million in October 2024 to develop space-based data centers for AI training, aiming to achieve gigawatt-scale capacity. The company plans to launch a demonstration satellite in 2025 as part of Nvidia's Inception program, utilizing 24/7 solar power to reduce energy costs. The company has claimed its space-based data centers will be significantly more cost-effective than terrestrial alternatives, though challenges remain about launch costs, system durability, and infrastructure maintenance.

NTT Corporation and Sky Perfect JSAT, through their joint venture Space Compass in April 2022, are pioneering space-integrated computing networks to enhance global connectivity by linking terrestrial, aerial, and space-based communication via high-speed optical transmission. This initiative supports Beyond 5G and 6G networks, utilizing High-Altitude Platform Stations (HAPS) and low Earth orbit satellites for seamless data exchange and real-time Earth observation.

Axiom Space, Inc. is advancing commercial space infrastructure by developing the world's first orbital data center as part of Axiom Station, set to launch its first module in 2026. Initially integrated with the ISS before becoming an independent platform, this data center will utilize optical inter-satellite links (OISLs) in collaboration with Kepler Communications and Skyloom Global, enabling high-speed data transmission of up to 10 Gbps.

OrbitsEdge is revolutionizing space-based edge computing by planning to deploy high-performance micro data centers in low Earth orbit (LEO) to process vast amounts of satellite-generated data directly in space. Partnering with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Vaya Space in August 2022, the company is integrating compact, high-performance computing (HPC) systems into satellites to reduce transmission latency and bandwidth constraints, making space-based analytics more efficient.

Market Demand Drivers, Limitations, and Opportunities

Market Drivers: Increasing Data Center Spending



The growing demand for data centers has drawn interest from a wide range of investors, including growth capital, buyout firms, real estate, and infrastructure investors. In the U.S. market, data center demand measured by power consumption as an indicator of server capacity is expected to grow from 17 gigawatts (GW) in 2022 to 35 GW by 2030 approximately. U.S. represents approximately 40% of the global data centers.



In July 2024 Blackstone, a major investment firm expanded its data center portfolio with $70.0 billion allocated for future developments, in addition to its existing $55.0 billion in assets, including ongoing construction projects. AI's transformative impact, predicting $2.0 trillion in global data center capital expenditures over the next five years, with $1.0 trillion in the U.S. alone.



Due to the growing demand for data centers, the industry faces significant challenges, particularly in managing the vast amounts of data generated by modern applications. This has led to the exploration of innovative solutions, such as in-orbit data centers, to address these challenges. For instance, in August 2022 OrbitsEdge partnered with HPE to develop compact data centers housed within satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO). These space-based data centers aim to process and analyze data directly in orbit, reducing the need to transmit large volumes of information back to Earth. This approach not only alleviates bandwidth constraints but also enhances the efficiency of data processing for applications such as Earth observation and satellite communications.



Market Challenges: High Initial Development and Deployment Costs



The development and deployment of in-orbit data centers come with substantial upfront costs, primarily driven by the complexities of space technology, infrastructure, and launch expenses. Establishing a data center in space requires advanced materials, specialized engineering, and high-cost satellite launches, making the initial investment significantly higher. Deploying space-based data centers is still in its early stages, with challenges such as logistical feasibility, regulatory approvals, and the integration of space-to-Earth connectivity adding to the financial burden. Given these constraints, the economic viability of these data centers is often questioned, making investment in this emerging technology a calculated risk.



Despite the high initial costs, in-orbit data centers present a transformative opportunity for the future of computing. The long-term benefits, such as unlimited access to solar energy and reduced dependence on terrestrial infrastructure, can offset operational costs over time. Moreover, the elimination of land and power constraints ensures scalability beyond Earth's physical limitations.



Market Opportunities: Advancements in Space Logistics and Infrastructure



The evolution of space logistics and infrastructure is paving the way for groundbreaking innovations in data storage and processing, with in-orbit data centers emerging as a transformative opportunity. As space transportation systems become more cost-effective and reliable, the feasibility of deploying high-performance computing facilities beyond Earth atmosphere is becoming increasingly tangible. The development of automated in-space assembly, refueling stations, and advanced docking mechanisms is reducing operational barriers, making space-based data centers a viable extension of Earth digital ecosystem.



In February 2024, Star Cloud, Inc. secured over $10 million in funding to develop AI training data centers in space, highlighting growing investor confidence in the commercial potential of in-orbit computing. This initiative highlights how advancements in space transportation and orbital station infrastructure are catalyzing a new era of data processing at the edge of space. With companies now using satellite-to-cloud connectivity and AI-optimized workloads, in-orbit data centers stand to revolutionize high-performance computing, cybersecurity, and interplanetary data transmission.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Some of the prominent names in the In-Orbit Data Center market include:

Infrastructure developers: Star Cloud, Inc. NTT Corporation, Axiom Space, Inc., Orbits Edge

Comunication Companies Skyloom: SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc., Kepler Communications Inc.

Data Processing Companies: KP Labs.

Data Center Hardware Companies: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Space Agencies: National Aeronautics and Space Administration, European Space Agency (ESA)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 94 Forecast Period 2029 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2029 $1.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $39.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 67.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Data Center Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Data Center Capacities: Current and Future

1.1.2 Data Center Power Consumption Scenario

1.1.3 Impact of United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on Data Center Market

1.1.4 Other Industrial Trends

1.1.4.1 HPC Cluster Developments

1.1.4.2 Blockchain Initiatives

1.1.4.3 Supercomputing

1.1.4.4 5G and 6G Developments

1.1.4.5 Impact of Server/Rack Density

1.1.5 Impact of Data Center Trends on the Demand for In-Orbit Data Centers Market

1.2 Research and Development Review

1.3 Stakeholder Analysis

1.4 Market Dynamics Overview

1.4.1 Market Drivers

1.4.1.1 Increasing Data Center Spending

1.4.1.2 Growing Integration of AI and Cloud Computing

1.4.1.3 Sustainability and Environmental Pressures

1.4.2 Market Restraints

1.4.2.1 High Initial Development and Deployment Costs

1.4.2.2 Complexity of Space Operations and Maintenance

1.4.3 Market Opportunities

1.4.3.1 Advancements in Space Logistics and Infrastructure

1.4.3.2 Strategic Collaborations Between Space and Tech Giants

1.5 Technology Requirements for In-Orbit Data Centers

1.5.1 Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite

1.5.2 High-altitude Platform Stations

1.5.3 Optical Inter-Satellite Communication

1.5.4 Space-Grade Solar Panels

1.5.5 Space Grade Radiation Hardened Electronics

1.6 Cost Comparison in Deploying Terrestrial Data Centers vs Space-based Data Centers

1.6.1 Terrestrial Data Centers CAPEX and OPEX

1.6.2 Satellite and Space Station CAPEX and OPEX

1.6.3 Potential Cost Analysis of Data Center Deployment in Space



2 Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 In-Orbit Data Centers Market (by Application)

2.2.1 Satellite Imagery Analysis

2.2.2 Spacecraft Telemetry Monitoring And Satellite Navigation Systems

2.2.3 Planetary Exploration Data Analysis

2.2.4 Space Weather Forecasting



3 Products

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 In-Orbit Data Centers Market (by Component)

3.3.1 Antenna

3.3.2 Power Source

3.3.3 Payload

3.3.3.1 Servers

3.3.3.2 Storage Systems

3.3.3.3 Networking Devices

3.3.3.4 Others



4 Regions

4.1 Regional Summary

4.2 U.S.

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific



5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.3 Infrastructure Developers

Star Cloud, Inc.

NTT Corporation

Axiom Space, Inc.

OrbitsEdge

Skyloom

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc.

Kepler Communications Inc.

KP Labs.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

IBM

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

European Space Agency (ESA)

