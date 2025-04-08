Epigenetics Market Report and Growth Forecast 2025-2029 & 2034

Dublin, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Epigenetics Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The epigenetics market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $10.65 billion in 2024 to $12.83 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased research funding, rise in incidence of chronic diseases, personalized medicine, cancer research, aging population.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. North America was the largest region in the epigenetics market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the epigenetics market during the forecast period.

The epigenetics market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $29.08 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to epigenetic drug development, epigenetics in environmental health, epigenetics in precision agriculture, regulatory support, patient awareness and advocacy. Major trends in the forecast period include epitranscriptomics, single-cell epigenomics, epigenetic editing, epigenetic biomarkers, aging and longevity research, microbiome-epigenome interactions.



The rising prevalence of cancer and other diseases is significantly propelling the growth of the epigenetics market. For example, in May 2024, the National Cancer Institute (NCI), a U.S.-based government agency, reported that nearly 20 million new cancer cases were documented in 2022, resulting in approximately 9.7 million deaths related to the disease. Projections suggest that by 2040, the annual incidence of new cancer cases will rise to 29.9 million, with cancer-related deaths reaching 15.3 million. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that around 659,000 people in the United States die from heart disease each year. The increasing prevalence of cancer and other diseases necessitates testing and understanding the genetic modifications that occur, which will inevitably boost the usage and demand for epigenetics. Therefore, the growing prevalence of cancer and other diseases is expected to drive the epigenetics market in the coming years.



The epigenetics market is expected to experience growth due to the increasing focus on precision medicine. In 2022, the Food and Drug Administration's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research approved 37 new molecular entities, with 34% of therapeutic new molecular entities classified as personalized medicines, according to the Personalized Medicine Coalition. This emphasis on precision medicine is contributing to the expansion of the epigenetics market.



Leading companies in the epigenetics market are concentrating on developing technologically advanced solutions, such as DNA sequencing methods, to enhance precision medicine and improve disease understanding and treatment outcomes. For example, in March 2023, Illumina Inc., a U.S.-based biotechnology company, introduced Illumina Complete Long Read Technology, which facilitates both long-read and short-read sequencing on a single instrument, significantly improving versatility in genomic research. By reducing DNA input requirements and streamlining the workflow, this technology simplifies the library preparation process, making it more accessible for challenging samples. It also achieves high accuracy in variant calling, providing reliable data that is essential for comprehensive genomic analysis.



Leading companies in the epigenetics market are increasingly incorporating artificial intelligence (AI)-driven analytics into their operations to gain a competitive advantage. For example, in July 2023, FOXO Technologies, a US-based company, introduced Bioinformatics Services aimed at revolutionizing epigenetic data analysis. These services offer a versatile platform with advanced data solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of clients in academia, healthcare, and pharmaceutical research. FOXO's innovative suite of bioinformatic tools aims to enhance the speed and accuracy of data processing, analysis, and interpretation, facilitating quicker discoveries and advancing understanding of complex diseases.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Product: Reagents; Enzymes; Instruments; Kits

2) By Technology: DNA Methylation; Histone Methylation; Histone Acetylation; Large Noncoding RNA; MicroRNA Modification; Chromatin Structures

3) By Application: Oncology; Metabolic Diseases; Developmental Biology; Immunology; Cardiovascular Diseases; Other Applications

4) By End-User: Academic And Research Institutes; Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies; Contract Research Organizations; Other End Users



Subsegments:



1) By Reagents: DNA Methylation Reagents; Histone Modification Reagents; RNA Modifications Reagents; Enzymes

2) By Enzymes: DNA Methyltransferases; Histone Acetyltransferases; Histone Deacetylases; Other Epigenetic Enzymes

3) By Instruments: Sequencers; PCR Machines; Microarray Platforms; Mass Spectrometers

4) By Kits: DNA Methylation Kits; Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP) Kits; RNA-Seq Kits; Bisulfite Conversion Kits



Key Companies Profiled: Illumina Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Merck Millipore; Active Motif; Abcam PLC



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 15 geographies.

Assess the impact of key macro factors such as conflict, pandemic and recovery, inflation and interest rate environment and the 2nd Trump presidency.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you along with an Excel data sheet for easy data extraction and analysis.

All data from the report will also be delivered in an excel dashboard format.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $12.83 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $29.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.7% Regions Covered Global

Major Companies Featured in this Epigenetics Market Report

Illumina Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck Millipore

Active Motif

Abcam PLC

Qiagen NV

Diagenode SA

CellCentric Ltd.

Chroma Medicine Inc.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Domainex Ltd.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Epigen Biosciences Inc.

EpigenDx Inc.

Epigenomics AG

Epizyme Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Locus Biosciences Inc.

MDxHealth SA

Novartis AG

OncoDNA SA

Oryzon Genomics SA

Pfizer Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Valirx plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8m8d3m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.